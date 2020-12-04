Talk about eye-catching marketing! Khloé Kardashian almost bared all in order to announce the launch of Good American shoes on Wednesday, December 3, with a steamy photoshoot.

“Two years in the making and OUR SHOES ARE FINALLY HERE,” Kardashian announced on Instagram. The 36-year-old rocked a strappy pair of heels with a sexy all-black look, made up of a black crop top, leather pants and jacket. Kardashian leaned back on her hands and kicked her leg in the air to promote the new shoes.

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were quick to show support for the launch. “Better work,” Kendall commented, while Kylie shared the post to her Instagram Story with several exclamation points.

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

The Good American Instagram account posted the nearly nude shot of Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum modeled tall black boots while wearing only a pair of black underwear. Kardashian covered her bare chest with one hand and tugged at her long braid with her other hand in the pic.

“Step it up. Step it down. Shoes that support your assets, in sizes 4-14 with standard & extended widths,” the brand captioned the sizzling snap. Fans complimented the Revenge Body host on the launch and her toned bod in the comments section. “Slay,” one user noted. “SHOOKETH,” another wrote.

“And from the bottom of my heart thank you for the extended sizing,” one fan gushed. “Finally thigh highs I can rock,” another said.

TWINNING! KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND DAUGHTER TRUE THOMPSON‘S BEST MATCHING STYLE MOMENTS

A few days earlier, the brand shared another nude snap of Kardashian as she modeled a pair of knee-high boots. Kardashian crouched down and hid her chest behind her knee and her arm in the hot photo. “The shoe collection you’ve been waiting for. More sizes. More widths. All the attitude,” Good American wrote. Kardashian then shared a black-and-white version of the same snap on her own Instagram account.

The footwear launched on Thursday, December 3, with a line of boots, sandals, flats, heels and slingbacks. As well as the inclusive range of foot sizes, Good American also offers ranging widths for feet, calves and thighs, which adds up to 72 different sizes variations of the shoes. The high heels are also said to be super comfy, with the ergonomically designed heels and a soft cloud sole.

REALITY REWIND: THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

However, Good American shoes are a bit more pricey than some of their other products, with the price ranging from $139 to $375. Some fans pointed out the steep market value in the comments section. “Yea they fire but with the economy being what it is … Who really is gonna buy those?” one wrote. “Bruh y’all really after all of my money,” another lamented.

Meanwhile, sister Kim Kardashian also stripped down recently to promote the release of her KKW Beauty crystal fragrance collection, just in time for Christmas.