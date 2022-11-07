Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Daughter True Pushing Her Baby Brother During Sunny Stroll

Sweet Sunday Strolls!

Khloé Kardashian seemingly made the most of the wonderful wall feather this past weekend, taking to social media to share several sweet snaps and cute clips from an adorable afternoon spent with her two children, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, NBA icon Tristan Thompson.

MARALEE NICHOLS CELEBRATES THEO'S FIRST HALLOWEEN WHILE TRISTAN THOMPSON BONDS WITH HIS & KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S BABY BOY

On Sunday, November 6, The Kardashians star posted a heartwarming boomerang on her Instagram Story, depicting her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, pushing her roughly 3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, in a chic stroller amid their sunny Sunday outing.