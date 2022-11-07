Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Daughter True Pushing Her Baby Brother During Sunny Stroll
Sweet Sunday Strolls!
Khloé Kardashian seemingly made the most of the wonderful wall feather this past weekend, taking to social media to share several sweet snaps and cute clips from an adorable afternoon spent with her two children, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, NBA icon Tristan Thompson.
MARALEE NICHOLS CELEBRATES THEO'S FIRST HALLOWEEN WHILE TRISTAN THOMPSON BONDS WITH HIS & KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S BABY BOY
On Sunday, November 6, The Kardashians star posted a heartwarming boomerang on her Instagram Story, depicting her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, pushing her roughly 3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, in a chic stroller amid their sunny Sunday outing.
The Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons alum’s heartwarming post comes just days after the Good American mogul reportedly put “aside her anger and pain” towards her children’s father so her kids could enjoy a high-end Halloween party with their dad on the guest list.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN PUT 'ASIDE HER ANGER AND PAIN' SO KIDS COULD SPEND HALLOWEEN WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON AT FAMILY'S SPOOKY BASH: SOURCE
“It actually took a lot of strength for her to be able to put aside her own anger and pain and allow for him to be there for Halloween with the kids," spilled an insider close with the reality TV couple, alluding to Thompson’s widely-publicized infidelity which made headlines earlier this year.
While spending time with her soured paramour “certainly isn’t easy for her,” per the source — especially after rehashing the athlete’s paternity scandal on screen amid The Kardashians’ currently-airing second season, as OK! previously reported — Kardashian reportedly put on a brave face for the benefit of her kids.
“Him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show,” the source added of Kardashian’s mindset.
"Does it make it easy for her? No, but she doesn’t care because the happiness of her children comes above all else,” they quipped.
People previously reported on the reality star's recent family outing.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.