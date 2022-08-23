Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Favorite 'Healthy' Soda Is Available On Amazon — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Did you know you can drink soda and gain gut health benefits at the same time?
Neither did we, until we came across Poppi.
What Is Poppi?
The prebiotic flavored soda delivers better health through bubbles. Poppi's low-calorie beverages boost your immune system, refine your complexion, help with the digestion processes, promote weight loss and even more endlessly refreshing results!
Plus, Poppi is Kylie Jenner approved, as the it-girl was seen chasing her alcohol with the soda's tasty ginger-lime flavor in one of her latest TikTok videos.
Model Hailey Bieber also loves the delicious drink, as she was spotted sipping some Poppi while heading to a meeting with her facial surgeon in Beverly Hills.
THIS CBD OIL WILL COMPLETELY TRANSFORM YOUR DAILY ROUTINE — SHOP NOW
Poppi Flavors
There are so many different flavor choices to choose from, with each bold taste standing out above the rest. Whether replacing your childhood favorite generic soda flavors with Poppi's Root Beer or Classic Cola, or expanding your drink palette with Watermelon or Raspberry Rosé, Poppi's 10 flavor choices will have you feeling everything but disappointed (except maybe when you finish your last sip).
5-MINUTE STYLE & HAIR CARE ESSENTIALS FOR ALL YOUR BUSY BEAUTY QUEEN NEEDS — SHOP NOW
Poppi Reviews
While our celebrity favorites may rave about this star-studded soda, Poppi is also 5-star approved by everyday customers just like you!
- "I have now tasted every flavor and I really cannot decide on my favorite, they are ALL AMAZING!!! I drink one a day and I crave more! Great job on the right balance of flavors with the apple cider vinegar. My 5 year old even likes the taste!" — Jana Waycaster
- "Love this healthy drink! Why? Because it energizes, great for your gut, joints and supports healthy weight. Very low in sugar and a little carbonation makes this drink refreshing and satisfying. Thank you for being The Mother like No Other!" — Evelyn Makris Dubois
- "From digestive, appetite suppressing, weight, skin and overall wellness! Love the way I feel with this magic drink!" — Crystal Blake