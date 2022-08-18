Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Webster Sing Along To Travis Scott In Adorable New TikTok
Like mother like daughter!
It seems reality staple Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, who she shares with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, have more in common than their apparent love of fashion.
On Wednesday, August 17, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to TikTok to share an adorable video of her and her four-year-old daughter donning big smiles while lip-syncing along to Scott’s 2014 hit, “Mamacita.”
“my best friendddd,” Jenner captioned the video, which has since garnered more than 6.3 million likes, alongside a series of sweet emojis.
Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo made headlines after Jenner treated Stormi to a lavish shopping spree at the Harrods department store in London, where staffers seemingly rolled out the red carpet for the famous tot.
"Look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping!" Jenner quipped in an Instagram Story depicting the toddler parsing through a display of what appears to be a custom-curated selection of clothes, shoes and accessories. "Is this not the craziest?” the Keeping up With The Kardashians alum quipped before jokingly dubbing her daughter “a spoiled, spoiled girl."
But even amid her lavish shopping trips, Stormi, who recently became a big sister, has seemingly enjoyed the responsibility of having a younger sibling. After Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child together in February, Stormi has adorably attempted to help her mom and dad, per one unnamed insider.
"Stormi cannot get enough of the new baby," the source spilled to Us Weekly shortly after the baby was born, adding that the entire family had "all been non-stop smiling" since welcoming their new addition on February 2, 2022. "Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” they continued.