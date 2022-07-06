OK! Discovered This $8 Tik Tok Viral Rare Beauty Blush Dupe From Revolution Beauty That You Must Try For Yourself — Shop Now

OK Magazine
OK! Discovered This $8 Tik Tok Viral Rare Beauty Blush Dupe From Revolution Beauty That You Must Try For Yourself

Jul. 6 2022

Leave it to TikTok to do all the dirty work when it comes to discovering the best beauty hacks. A latest obsession in the world of makeup-Tok has been the discovery of the perfect alternative to the cosmetic craze over Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid BlushRevolution Beauty's Blush Bomb.

Liquid blush has been trending for a while now, after social media influencers and celebrities began to swear by this holy-grail makeup product. At the top of this fad stood Selena Gomez's makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

Of course, like every other TikTok viral obsession, the brand's liquid blush became seemingly impossible to obtain due to limited availability. The 11 shades of radiant and matte finishes are almost always sold out at Sephora, and when they are not, the product is still only in stock in very small numbers.

This caused fans of the new trend left with nothing but frustration — until Revolution Beauty came along. The high-quality makeup brand features an affordable alternative to Rare Beauty's $20 liquid blush. Revolution Beauty's Blush Bomb, retailing for $8, creates just as sensational of a sun-kissed glow — with five gorgeous shades of Peach Filter, Dolly Rose, Savage Coral, Glam Orange and Rose Lust.

Both blush products have similar easy-to-apply applicators, and users are fascinated by how close of a match some of the most popular shades are.

"Guys, I literally feel like these are the same product,” said beauty influencer Sarah Wolak in a recent TikTok.

Source: @sarah_wolak/TikTok

With another successful attempt, we have once again fallen victim to #TikTokmademebuyit.

Obsessed with Revolution Beauty's liquid blush alternative? OK! helps you shop both gorgeous makeup options directly through our site below!

Revolution Beauty's Blush Bomb retails for $8 at revolutionbeauty.us.

Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush retails for $20 at sephora.com.

