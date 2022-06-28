OK Magazine
Margot Robbie Looks Pretty In Pink While Filming With Co-Star Ryan Gosling On Set Of New 'Barbie' Movie — Get The Look

Jun. 28 2022, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

She's a Barbie girl, in her Barbie world!

Margot Robbie was seen looking pretty in pink filming with her co-star Ryan Gosling on set for the new live-action Barbie movie in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old is the star of the 2023 film based on the world-famous Mattel Barbie doll. Gosling plays the handsome roll of the fashion doll's male counterpart, Ken.

MARGOT ROBBIE & RYAN GOSLING DON COWBOY HATS AND WESTERN-INSPIRED COSTUMES WHILE FILMING 'BARBIE' MOVIE — SEE PHOTOS

The Suicide Squad star exchanged her red and blue pigtails and super powers for a little more western ensemble as she roller skated around town with her handsome partner.

The blonde bombshell rocked a rodeo-worthy monochromatic pink outfit — featuring hot pink denim pants with star-embroidered flare and lace-up waste. The look was completed with a matching hot pink denim bustier vest, pink bandana, silver dangling earrings and roller skates! The stunning celebrity was pictured strutting in white cowboy booties with silver embellishment when filming a separate clip with Gosling. The adorable Barbie and Ken duo was also pictured in matching white cowboy hats for a full "cowgirl Barbie" moment.

Robbie's gorgeous blonde hairdo showed off her thick, luscious platinum blonde locks in a blown-out fully-down look.

SEXY & SINGLE LORI HARVEY STEPS OUT WITH BELLA HADID TO KIN EUPHORICS X TAO LAUNCH — SHOP NOW

The "I, Tonya" star was seen roller skating through a beachside path while hitting adorable dance moves including the no-pun-intended "wave".

Although we must patiently wait for 'Barbie' to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023, luckily, we can get our hands on Margot Robbie's popping-pink look right now! OK! helps you shop the fabulous fashion 'fit below.

Garage's Flyaway Clasp Halter Top is on sale retailing for $15 (regularly $24.95) at garageclothing.com.

Garage's Odessa Flare Pant is on sale retailing for $30 (regularly $49.95) at garageclothing.com.

Windsor's Yee-Haw Glam Rhine Star Cowboy Hat retails for $24.90 at windsor.com.

Therapy's Clayton White Boots retail for $70 at princesspolly.com.

Claire's Silver Rhinestone 4" Horse Tail Fringe Drop Earrings are on sale retailing for $9.99 (regularly $19.99) at claires.com.

Chicago Women's Classic Roller Skates are on sale retailing for $49 (regularly $79.99) at amazon.com.

