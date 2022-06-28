Margot Robbie Looks Pretty In Pink While Filming With Co-Star Ryan Gosling On Set Of New 'Barbie' Movie — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

She's a Barbie girl, in her Barbie world!

Margot Robbie was seen looking pretty in pink filming with her co-star Ryan Gosling on set for the new live-action Barbie movie in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old is the star of the 2023 film based on the world-famous Mattel Barbie doll. Gosling plays the handsome roll of the fashion doll's male counterpart, Ken.

MARGOT ROBBIE & RYAN GOSLING DON COWBOY HATS AND WESTERN-INSPIRED COSTUMES WHILE FILMING 'BARBIE' MOVIE — SEE PHOTOS