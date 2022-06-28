Margot Robbie Looks Pretty In Pink While Filming With Co-Star Ryan Gosling On Set Of New 'Barbie' Movie — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
She's a Barbie girl, in her Barbie world!
Margot Robbie was seen looking pretty in pink filming with her co-star Ryan Gosling on set for the new live-action Barbie movie in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old is the star of the 2023 film based on the world-famous Mattel Barbie doll. Gosling plays the handsome roll of the fashion doll's male counterpart, Ken.
The Suicide Squad star exchanged her red and blue pigtails and super powers for a little more western ensemble as she roller skated around town with her handsome partner.
The blonde bombshell rocked a rodeo-worthy monochromatic pink outfit — featuring hot pink denim pants with star-embroidered flare and lace-up waste. The look was completed with a matching hot pink denim bustier vest, pink bandana, silver dangling earrings and roller skates! The stunning celebrity was pictured strutting in white cowboy booties with silver embellishment when filming a separate clip with Gosling. The adorable Barbie and Ken duo was also pictured in matching white cowboy hats for a full "cowgirl Barbie" moment.
Robbie's gorgeous blonde hairdo showed off her thick, luscious platinum blonde locks in a blown-out fully-down look.
The "I, Tonya" star was seen roller skating through a beachside path while hitting adorable dance moves including the no-pun-intended "wave".
Although we must patiently wait for 'Barbie' to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023, luckily, we can get our hands on Margot Robbie's popping-pink look right now! OK! helps you shop the fabulous fashion 'fit below.
Garage's Flyaway Clasp Halter Top is on sale retailing for $15 (regularly $24.95) at garageclothing.com.
Windsor's Yee-Haw Glam Rhine Star Cowboy Hat retails for $24.90 at windsor.com.
Claire's Silver Rhinestone 4" Horse Tail Fringe Drop Earrings are on sale retailing for $9.99 (regularly $19.99) at claires.com.
Chicago Women's Classic Roller Skates are on sale retailing for $49 (regularly $79.99) at amazon.com.