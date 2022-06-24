She’s a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world!

Earlier this week, fans caught another behind-the-scenes glimpse at Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie as Margot Robbie, the actress portraying the film’s eponymous doll, and co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, were spotted on set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 22.

The pair were sporting matching, western-inspired costumes perfect for their Mattel characters.

