MTV VMAs 2022: Inside The Black Carpet's Hottest Trends — Get The Look
Last night, the MTV VMAs brought out all of our favorite celebs in their finest black-carpet attire.
From sparkly silver moments to groovy old-school florals, here are three of the award show’s hottest trends.
Silver Styles
Of all the looks that graced the Prudential Center during last night's awards ceremony, there's one that particularly stood out — Taylor Swift's silver number. Seemingly a callback to Swift's VMAs look from 2009 and the jewelry-filled bathtub scene in the 2017 music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," several fans took the singer's look as more than just a fashion statement, but a hint at what's to come.
While fans later learned the star would be releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, later this year, her red-carpet appearance hinted at something else on the horizon — the trend of silver sparkles. Snag the look — one that also appeared on stars like Chloe Bailey and Chloe Fineman — by reaching for a glimmering evening dress in the classic metallic tone.
Retro Florals
Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking (thanks, Miranda Priestly) but taking an old-school approach to the classic print is seemingly all the rage for fall — if the VMAs black carpet is any indication. Whether you take after Sabrina Carpenter’s '60s-inspired style, opting for psychedelic daisies and mod accessories, or sport needlepoint-esque prints like Dylan O’Brien, vintage florals are sure to stand out among the falling leaves.
LBD 2.0
Looking for the perfect outfit for your next girls’ or guys' night out? Try reaching for an updated, futuristic version of a classic LBD. Boasting silver, sparkly details, elevated versions of this wardrobe staple graced the black carpet in droves, with Lil Nas X, as well as members of BLACKPINK and Måneskin respectively, rocking these show-stopping looks. After all, a little sparkle can go a long way!