MTV VMAs 2022: Inside The Black Carpet's Hottest Trends — Get The Look

Of all the looks that graced the Prudential Center during last night's awards ceremony, there's one that particularly stood out — Taylor Swift's silver number. Seemingly a callback to Swift's VMAs look from 2009 and the jewelry-filled bathtub scene in the 2017 music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," several fans took the singer's look as more than just a fashion statement, but a hint at what's to come.

While fans later learned the star would be releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, later this year, her red-carpet appearance hinted at something else on the horizon — the trend of silver sparkles. Snag the look — one that also appeared on stars like Chloe Bailey and Chloe Fineman — by reaching for a glimmering evening dress in the classic metallic tone.