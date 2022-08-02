Elvis' Granddaughter Poses In Soft & Sweet Undergarments Just In Time For National Underwear Day — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, posed poolside in a precious pair of panties just in time for National Underwear Day 2022, occurring on Friday, August 5.
The American actress looked stunning in a matching underwear and bra duo from Kit Undergarments.
The sun was shining down strong as Keough and friends laid in the grass as they soaked up the hot summer rays in their sweet and soft undies.
STEP OUT IN STYLE WITH THESE MUST-HAVE BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASICS FROM AMAZON — SHOP NOW
The 34-year-old captioned her Instagram post, stating "undies in Montecito, a story by @sweetbabyjamie." The author in question was none other than Jamie Mizrahi, who is a professional fashion stylist and co-founder of Kit Undergarments.
Keough chose to keep the clothing aside as she struck a sweet-but-sexy pose beside the pool. The stunning celebrity did allow an adorable straw hat into her underwear attire, and seemed to reach pure bliss as she sipped her coffee under the sun.
The filmmaker's panties claim to be "an ideal option for everyday wear (or dancing to Whitney Houston in your underwear)," according to the product description. — plus we cannot get over the adorable dainty floral details!
"Take it from the experts: good dressing starts with a good foundation," stated the quality brand.
We would have to admirably agree! Having a pair of underwear that helps you feel confident and makes you feel good in all the right places is the first step to style success. It doesn't matter what is layered on top if you don't feel comfortable with what is underneath!
KENDALL JENNER SHOWS OFF HER SWEET SIDE IN STUNNING HEART-DETAIL BIKINI — GET THE LOOK
Obsessed with Riley Keough's adorable undies from Kit Undergarments? OK! helps you celebrate National Underwear Day and shop the celebrity-approved styles directly through our site below!