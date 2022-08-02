OK Magazine
Step Out In Style With These Must-Have Back-To-School Basics From Amazon — Shop Now

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop feature
Source: Unsplash
Aug. 2 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

August is already here — which means it is about time to start shopping for all of your back-to-school needs.

Elevate your everyday ensembles by sprucing up your style with some key wardrobe basics.

Creating an outfit will be easier than ever, as your mix and match staples can go hand-in-hand to create tons of options!

Although school year shopping can feel stressful, there will be no need to worry once you settle down with some staple styles. Casual couture is the way to go, and OK! is here to make sure you feel comfortable and cute all in one!

Not sure where to begin your back-to-school shopping journey? Lucky for you, OK! helps you get your style started with seven wardrobe basics you can shop directly through our site below from Amazon.

Casual Sneakers

Start the school year off right by breaking in a fresh pair of stylish sneakers.

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop
Source: Amazon

Converse's Chuck Taylor Lift All Star High Top Sneakers retail for $90 at amazon.com.

Straight-Leg Jeans

Straight-leg jeans are the perfect go-to for a put-together look!

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop
Source: Amazon

Levi's Straight Leg Jeans are on sale retailing for $55.65 (regularly $79.50) at amazon.com.

White T-Shirt

A white t-shirt is a wardrobe must-have. If you don’t have one, this is your sign to go buy it!

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop
Source: Amazon

Madewell's Short Sleeve Harley Tee retails for $16 at amazon.com.

Yoga Pants

Keep comfy while still staying on trend with a pair of black yoga pants.

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop
Source: Amazon

AFITNE's Bootcut Yoga Pants are on sale retailing for $24.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.

Oversized Hoodie

Everyone has a lazy day, and having your new favorite oversized hoodie available when you reach into your closet will be a lifesaver.

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop
Source: Amazon

SweatyRocks' Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt retails for $28.99 at amazon.com.

Black Bodysuit

A black short sleeve bodysuit is such a simple way to feel dressed up without having to put in much thought or effort.

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop
Source: Amazon

MANGOPOP's Basic Black Bodysuit is on sale retailing for $20.98 (regularly $35) at amazon.com.

Long-Sleeve Button-Up

Obtaining a layered-look is simple once you have a chic long-sleeve button up. This staple style will last you through every season of the school year.

back to school basics essentials outfits amazon shop
Source: Amazon

ZOLUCKY's Corduroy Button Down Shirt is on sale retailing for $33.99 (regularly $40.99) at amazon.com.

