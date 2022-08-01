Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sweet Side In Stunning Heart-Detail Bikini — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner continued her reign as the queen of bikini pictures, posting the most adorable Instagram photos on Sunday, July 31.

The model sat pretty on a navy blue striped towel as she showed off her flattering figure in The Zoe Bikini, retailing for $100, from London-based lingerie brand Fruity Booty.

The red heart-detailed, checkered swimsuit gave off the sweetest picnic vibes on a very casual weekend afternoon.

The 26-year-old took a simple route with accessories — posing beside a Cherry Los Angeles "quality goods" white tote bag and a custom West Angel "818" necklace. Jenner's jewelry pick represented her very own 818 Tequila brand, whose name also represents Los Angeles' area code.

After taking a dip and soaking up the sun lakeside, Jenner gave her followers another confirmation that her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker is as good as gold. The media personality posted a video to her Instagram Story of her boyfriend throwing axes at a tree in the woods, where the two later zip-lined through the wilderness — how romantic!

After OK! recently reported that the lovebirds' relationship is going strong, we are definitely happy to see Jenner enjoying a special Sunday 'funday' with her sweetheart.

Although we have officially entered the second-half of summer, we can expect Jenner to provide us with endless swimwear inspiration all year long.

