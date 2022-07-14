The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Offering Spectacular Sales On High-Quality Undergarments — Shop Now
If there is one category of clothing that cannot last forever, it's undergarments.
Although you may have a favorite pair of panties that hug your body in just the right way, underwear is unfortunately not something that will last you a lifetime.
And, as much as bras are incredibly durable, there comes a point where it is time for a new collection of them.
You may be pushing off replenishing underwear, socks and bras because it might not be sitting at the top of your priority list. Plus, it is not typically something you want to splurge your savings stocking up on.
Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts tomorrow, July 15, and the one-of-a-kind event is offering incredible deals on intimates.
Nordstrom cardholders have had access to the limited-time sale since July 9, but starting tomorrow, the exclusive deals will become available to everyone until July 31.
So, why not replace your old, worn out undies with new and clean ones? Especially when available at such shocking prices!
Among insane undergarment sales even include selections from Kim Kardashian's iconic SKIMS clothing line. And, in addition to the basics, there are some smoking lingerie options available — you'll thank us later.
Ready to feel fresh with new undergarments? OK! helps you stock up on intimates from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.
On Gossamer's 3-Pack Mesh Hip Bikinis are on sale retailing for $31.90 (regularly $48) at nordstrom.com.
Chantelle Lingerie's Rive Gauche Full Coverage Underwire Bra is on sale retailing for $$58.90 (regularly $88) at nordstrom.com.
Free People's Intimately FP Avery Lace Bodysuit is on sale retailing for $37.90 (regularly $58) at nordstrom.com.
SPANX's OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit is on sale retailing for $64.90 (regularly $98) at nordstrom.com.