Thinking Of Gifting A Pair Of Beats? Prime Day Has Your Holiday Shopping Covered — Shop Now

If you missed Prime Day last July, don't worry because you'll have another chance to save before the year ends! This week, Amazon will offer a variety of discounts on some of our favorite items.

The early holiday access deals will be available to Amazon Prime members from Tuesday, October 11, up to Wednesday, October 12, and the two-day savings event comes just in time for the holiday season.

If you're considering buying a loved one a new pair of Beats by Kim or investing in a new flat-screen television, then this is the best time to get your hands on some of the items from your tech wishlist!

Keep scrolling to shop OK! magazine's Prime Day favorites!