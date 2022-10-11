OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Deals
OK LogoTHE CHECKOUT

Thinking Of Gifting A Pair Of Beats? Prime Day Has Your Holiday Shopping Covered — Shop Now

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon
By:

Oct. 11 2022, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed Prime Day last July, don't worry because you'll have another chance to save before the year ends! This week, Amazon will offer a variety of discounts on some of our favorite items.

The early holiday access deals will be available to Amazon Prime members from Tuesday, October 11, up to Wednesday, October 12, and the two-day savings event comes just in time for the holiday season.

If you're considering buying a loved one a new pair of Beats by Kim or investing in a new flat-screen television, then this is the best time to get your hands on some of the items from your tech wishlist!

Keep scrolling to shop OK! magazine's Prime Day favorites!

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

iDPRT's Thermal Label Printer is on sale retailing for $95.19 (regularly $174.99) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is on sale retailing for $99.99 (regularly $139.99) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

JBL's portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale retailing for $149 ($179.95) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Sony's EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones is on sale retailing for $198 (regularly $249.99) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Beats Fit Pro's Beats by Kim is on sale retailing for $179.95 (regularly $199.95) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

LG's 50- Inch Smart TV is on sale for $426.99 (regularly $476.99) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Instax's Mini Link Printer Bundle is on sale retailing for $85.44 (regularly $99.99) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

DEPSTECH'S 4K Webcam is on sale retailing for $54.39 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Sunany's Flash Drive is on sale retailing for $19.99 (regularly $39.99) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

HATALKIN's Airtag Case is on sale retailing for $9.50 (regularly $11.88) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Gotega's DVD Drive is on sale retailing for $17.59 (regularly $26.99) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

HP's LaserJet Pro is on sale retailing for $479 (regularly $579) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

LC-Dolida's Sleep headphones are on sale retailing for $19.99 (regularly $24.99) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

USCCE's Digital Alarm Clock is on sale for $15.19 (regularly $18.99) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Raycon's The Everyday Raycon Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds are on sale retailing for $76.99 (regularly $89.99) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro is on sale for $223.24 (regularly $249) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Apple's AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are on sale retailing for $479 (regularly $549) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot is on sale retailing for $17.99 (regularly $39.99) at amazon.com.

prime day electronics save
Source: Amazon

Gskyer's Telescope is on sale for $80.35 (regularly $129.99) at amazon.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.