Prime Day: Save Big On The Spookiest & Sweetest Halloween Costumes, Candy & Decor — Shop Now

By:

Oct. 11 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

What's better than Amazon Prime Day? When it happens a second time around!

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale has come at the perfect time — just before the holiday season.

With October nearly halfway over, Halloween will be here before we know it. There is seemingly no better place to shop for all of the spooky essentials you need for a bootastic day than Amazon, as you can be sure your items will arrive in no time!

Whether you have yet to purchase your Halloween costume, want to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters without spending too much of your savings, or simply want to spruce up your spirits with on-theme decorations, the Prime Day Early Access event has all of the deals you desire in just one place.

Ready to save big on all of the Halloween essentials you need? OK! helps Prime members shop spooky costumes, candy and decor from Amazon directly through our site below!

prime day
Source: Amazon

ZeroShop's Hippie Fringe Vest Hippie Costume is on sale retailing for $31.19 ($38.99) at amazon.com.

primeday
Source: Amazon

Spooktacular Creations' Paratrooper Army Jumpsuit is on sale retailing for $26.39 ($29.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

Spooktacular Creations' Floor Length Gothic Dress is on sale retailing for $22.39 ($24.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

ZbFwmx's Couple's Masquerade Masks are on sale retailing for $15.19 (regularly $18.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

ThePirateDressing's Pirate Medieval Renaissance Halloween Costume is on sale retailing for $12.76 ($14.95) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

Picoway's Halloween Decorations Indoor Set is on sale retailing for $11.65 ($12.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

Woochic's Halloween Decorations Outdoor 9 Pack Yard Signs are on sale retailing for $14.36 (regularly $15.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

HUYIENO's Halloween Yard Sign Stakes Decorations are on sale retailing for $19.99 (regularly $24.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

Xavase's Inflatable Grim Reaper Coffin Cooler Party Decoration is sale retailing for $34.36 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

Eva's Gift Universe's Halloween Gummies Candy Gift Tray is sale retailing for $11.99 (regularly $14.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

Brach's Franken Favorite Mix Halloween Variety Candy is sale retailing for $7.98 (regularly $12.99) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

SOUR PATCH KIDS' Big Individually Wrapped Soft & Chewy Candy is sale retailing for $25.99 (regularly $26.82) at amazon.com.

prime day
Source: Amazon

Hershey and Mondelez's Assorted Chocolate Variety Pack is sale retailing for $25.99 (regularly $26.82) at amazon.com.

