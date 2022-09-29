Sussex Shockers! Five Fascinating Books, Films & Podcasts About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Step Away From Royal Life
In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves around the globe amid their announcement that they would be taking a step back from their royal duties.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the pair wrote in a message posted to their joint Instagram account, @sussexroyal.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they continued, adding that “encouragement” from fans helped them “feel prepared to make this adjustment.”
Yet over the past two and a half years, it seems the circumstances surrounding their dynamic — and that of the Royal Family as a whole, especially following Queen Elizabeth II’s death this month — have grown even more complex, full of fascinating shifts and shocking details.
PRINCE HARRY BLEW OFF PRINCE WILLIAM & KING CHARLES AFTER THEY REFUSED TO LET MEGHAN MARKLE JOIN ROYALS AT BALMORAL THE DAY THE QUEEN DIED
Here are five of the best pieces of new media detailing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice to move away from the Royal Family.
1. Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor by Dylan Howard
Explosive, shocking and an overall “fun” read, as one Amazon reviewer dubbed it, visionary author Dylan Howard’s 2020 book Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor expertly captures the nuances of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s conflicts with the rest of the Royal Family.
Detailing the modern twists and turns of this tale through gripping interviews with palace insiders, this book also looks back, analyzing how King Edward VIII’s 1936 decision to abdicate the throne after falling in love with American Wallis Simpson seemingly set the stage for “Megxit.”
Exciting and informative, this book is a must-read for anyone fascinated with the Royal Family.
Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor retails for $22.49 at amazon.com.
2. Meghan Misunderstood: The truth about Meghan Markle by Sean Smith
Vilified by the media, Meghan has become an incredibly controversial figure in the British tabloids over the past several years — but are the shocking claims about her temperament true?
In Meghan Misunderstood: The truth about Meghan Markle, famed biographer Sean Smith offers a sympathetic look at the actress-turned royal, analyzing several notions and misconceptions about the star.
3. The Princes and The Press
Centered around the contentious relationship between Prince Harry and his older sibling, Prince William, this two-part BBC documentary series details how the famous siblings navigated the press during the last few years of the Queen’s life.
Covering several pivotal moments ranging from the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, and the drama surrounding “Megxit,” this mini-series offers a compelling glimpse at the Royal Family’s nuanced relationship with the media, particularly that of Prince Harry and Meghan.
4. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand
Angled through the interworkings of Prince Harry and Meghan’s romantic relationship, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family details the couple’s shocking decision to build a life in America.
Depicting candid moments from their marriage and featuring exclusive interviews from individuals close to Prince Harry and Meghan, this New York Times bestselling book strives to dispel several myths surrounding the controversial couple.
Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family retails for $13.99 at amazon.com.
5. Meghan Markle’s Archetypes with Meghan Podcast
Though Meghan often remains tight-lipped surrounding her and Prince Harry’s ceremonious split from the Royal Family, the former actress’ podcast, Archetypes with Meghan, provides unparalleled insight into her mindset after rebuilding her life in the United States.
MEGHAN MARKLE & SERENA WILLIAMS DISCUSS SOCIETY'S DOUBLE STANDARDS OF WOMEN ON DUCHESS' NEW PODCAST 'ARCHETYPES'
Covering powerful topics like race and feminism with stars ranging from comic Mindy Kaling to tennis star Serena Williams, Archetypes is mandatory listening for fans invested in the Sussex’s Royal saga.