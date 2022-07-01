TikTok Viral Babies Scout & Violet Are Not Only Adorable, But Oh-So-Stylish! Why Mom Maia Knight Loves Walmart & Target's Baby Clothes — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
TikTok viral babies Scout and Violet have the whole world wrapped around their tiny little fingers.
26-year-old Maia Knight's life turned around when she became a single mom to the overly cute twins back in March 2021. The mom-of-two's life continued to get crazier when she started posting to TikTok about the chaotic adventures she entailed while raising twins alone.
Knight emphasizes being a "mom and dad" in her account bio, but has yet to reveal who the father is. The families' TikTok community of over 8.7 million followers love to take the title of the missing father roll, always flooding her comments with heartfelt appreciation and statements about the twins having millions of dads.
Besides allowing the world to watch the twin girls grow from newborns to toddlers, their mom loves posting shopping hauls of the twins' latest adorable outfits and toys.
One of the latest videos featured a Target haul filled with the cutest baby essentials.
The babies absolutely loved the unicorn water bottles their momma got them. In fact, they were so obsessed they didn't seem to care too much about the overly stylish light blue outfits, pajamas and bathing suits that were revealed after.
"I always have to get more Burt's Bees pajamas, because I am obsessed with them," said Knight. We can totally see why, as the warm and cuddly onesies are bound to give everyone baby fever.
Another haul the mother-of-two shared recently featured products from Walmart.
The video shared Knight's recent purchases of fashionable baby rompers, onesies and purple bathing suits.
Fans flooded the comments section with messages — stating, "best dressed babies, ready for the runway," and "such an amazing momma, such happy, beautiful, stylish babies."
Obsessed with the adorably stylish clothing Scout and Violet are always rocking? OK! helps you shop the babies favorites and other similar styles from Target and Walmart below!
Burt's Bees Baby's Baby Girls' Fruit Print Organic Cotton Snug Fit Footed Pajama retails for $13.95 at target.com.
Mickey Mouse & Friends' Disney Minnie Mouse Infant Baby Girls Peplum Tankini Top & Swim Bottom Set retails for $19.99 at target.com.
Emmababy's Baby Girls Summer Sleeveless Romper is on sale retailing for $11.01 (regularly $14.99) at walmart.com.