Business Barbie: Eva Longoria Pretty In Pink Sporting Her New Favorite Tote Bag — Get The Look

Eva Longoria's summer staples include neon fashion, high pony tails and tequila.

The brunette bombshell has been hitting the streets of Los Angles in show-stopping styles lately — with her most recent outing featuring a sizzling hot matching pink blazer and shorts set.

The Desperate Housewives star spent her Saturday evening on August 6 enjoying a delicious meal at Catch Steak L.A. while rocking her new favorite accessory: A tote bag featuring her very own brand's name, Casa Del Sol Tequila.

The alcohol company's luxury sipping tequila was founded back in 2021 and inspired by the golden hour of the Aztec goddess of agave, Mayahuel. Though her very own tequila likely has her feeling good, the glow radiating off of the actress may also have something to do with her iconic fashion moment.

