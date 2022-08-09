Winnie Harlow Stuns Under The Sun While Vacationing In Jamaica — Get The Look

The America's Next Top Model contestant showed off her flattering figure wearing Edikted's Rian Nylon Cargo Pants, which are currently on sale retailing for $46 (regularly $92). Although the pants stole the show, Harlow's entire ensemble was completed with a dark blue tie dye bikini and beaded chunky turquoise necklaces and earrings.

While cargo trousers have been heating up as a hot new fashion staple, who knew they would also make for the perfect bikini-babe beachwear?

Plus, it is not only the stunning celebrity who is raving about these bombshell bottoms. The pants have a real, customer-approved 5-star rating.

"I'm so in love with the cargo trend, so when I saw these at such a great price I had to give them a go. The pants fit perfectly and arrived within days. I really recommend getting these if you love cargo pants. They are very lightweight and super comfortable, perfect for all seasons," stated a customer in an online review.

We always love to see a style staple that can easily transition through your closet all year long.

Obsessed with Winnie Harlow's turquoise moment? OK! helps you shop the model's exact cargo trousers and recreate the rest of the star-studded style below!

