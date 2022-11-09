Rihanna Releases Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show Worldwide — Stream & Shop The Collection

"We were outside. We were literally in the middle of nature. We hired snake wranglers, like this is serious out there but we did it beautifully." the decorated artist continued of the "fashionable fever dream" show. "This is going to be the show to beat for next year. Next years is going to be the real challenge."

"Keeping the show fresh and unique is actually my only goal because its kind of pointless if we are going to be redundant," the Fenty Beauty founder explained regarding the trend-setting seductive styles featured along the runway. "The talent actually has a lot to do with it. From choreographers, to the lighting, to the DP, to the directors... theres so many producers, so many dancers, performers... there's so much talent in this show. That's what actually makes it. it the thing that evolves its the thing that changes and molds into this new creation every time."

She continued, "The collection this year is all about self expression. its all about personal evolution, personal empowerment and you are going to see that in all of the categories — the style, the design, even in the show. The show has evolved, it's a whole new dynamic. It's special, its huge, you'll feel that the scale in a magnitude that we've never had before for our show. So it's all going to blend and work together, and it's going to be worth it. I can't wait for you guys to see what we did. It's insane."