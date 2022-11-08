Gwyneth Paltrow's Career Continues To Thrive As Marriage With Brad Falchuk Spirals — Shop Her Brands

Gwyneth Paltrow's business ventures may be doing well, but her marriage doesn't appear to have the same success.

"Gwyneth needs to wake up and appreciate what she's got — before she pushes him over the edge," an insider recently spilled about the goop founder's lack of priority for her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Between founding famed wellness and lifestyle company goop and launching G. Label — a line of limited-edition clothing and jewelry — all while raising two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, it is pretty evident why the Iron Man actress might be in over her head.

