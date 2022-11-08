Gwyneth Paltrow's Career Continues To Thrive As Marriage With Brad Falchuk Spirals — Shop Her Brands
Gwyneth Paltrow's business ventures may be doing well, but her marriage doesn't appear to have the same success.
"Gwyneth needs to wake up and appreciate what she's got — before she pushes him over the edge," an insider recently spilled about the goop founder's lack of priority for her husband, Brad Falchuk.
Between founding famed wellness and lifestyle company goop and launching G. Label — a line of limited-edition clothing and jewelry — all while raising two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, it is pretty evident why the Iron Man actress might be in over her head.
GWYNETH PALTROW & BRAD FALCHUK'S MARRIAGE SPIRALS AS HUSBAND FEELS LIKE 'POOR VERSION' OF EX-FIANCÉ BRAD PITT — SOURCE
While Falchuk — who tied the knot with the blonde beauty in 2018 — is "on house duty and expected to be at her beck and call," Paltrow has expanded her renowned business empire and continuously influences fans to be the best versions of themselves through the amazing advice and products the 50-year-old has to offer.
Since September 2008, Paltrow has not only given her all into creating a lifestyle brand, but she truly encourages a healthy way of living for her entire community of supporters.
Whether looking to spice up your sex life or genuinely want to add some flavor to your food, the award-winning actress has you covered. Want to step up your style or tour a new country? The stunning celebrity can share her hidden secrets.
DAKOTA JOHNSON ALLEGEDLY TURNED TO GWYNETH PALTROW FOR ADVICE AMID RUMORED CHRIS MARTIN RELATIONSHIP WOES
Keep scrolling to learn more about all Paltrow's fabulous business ventures have to offer and shop her sought-after brands below!
goop Beauty
goop Beauty's safe and effective ingredients leave your skin feeling perfectly refreshed and retail at goop.com.
G. Label by goop
G. Label's limited-edition collections are all designed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow and retail at goop.com.
goop Wellness
goop Food & Home
goop Travel
goop Travel offers in-depth destination suggestions, experienced reviews and cultural information can be found at goop.com.