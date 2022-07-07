Create Over 50 Outfits With Boohoo's Stylish Summer Capsule Wardrobe — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer style has taking the motivational phrase "less is more" and turned it into a whole new meaning.

How can you possibly take 10 pieces of clothing and turn them into over 50 outfits? Don't worry, we didn't believe it at first either, but after scrolling through tons of TikTok post proving this theory true, we can confidently say we have been convinced.

The #capsulewardrobe quickly conquered the fashion and style side of the highly popular social media app, as people were hungry for a curated beginner's guide to upping their closet couture.

Many influencers used their platform to showcase their own capsule creations for the summer. Among the leaders of this trend was TikTok creator Mikayla Stephenson, whose viral video showed her taking eight items of clothing and creating 56 outfits from it.

