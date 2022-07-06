North West Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week Wearing Dad Kanye West's Vintage Jacket — Get The Look
North West dominated the streets of Paris on Tuesday, July 5, in her dad Kanye West's vintage blue Pastelle jacket.
Kim Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter were seen heading to the Dior Homme menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. Taking after her famous parents, North chose the perfect ensemble for their outing, as she represented her father's own men's clothing line — and looked like a rock star in the making.
The Skims founder was spotted in a captivating ensemble — which all seemed to stem from typical Kim K. couture. The socialite's styles incorporated some of her favorite go-to fashion statements, including pantashoes and full hater-blocking sunglasses.
Obsessed with the Kim Kardashian and North West's mommy-daughter moment? OK! helps you shop the looks directly through our site below!
North West Wearing Kanye's Vintage Jacket In Paris
North's father appreciation moment is something we didn't know we needed. The young star has been known to steal some of her mother's heels and accessories for fun fashion statements, but this oversized outfit from her dad was too on trend to not take the cake on North's best style selections.
The 2008 Vintage Kanye West Pastelle Varsity Jacket is worth more than $10,000 and was originally featured on the 45-year-old rapper during the 2008 American Music Awards.
The oversized color block light and dark blue jacket features small red and yellow accents. The statement silhouette was paired with loose fitting black trousers and accessorized by the designer diva with a Balenciaga Mini Leather Satchel Bag, retailing for $1,950, as well as Balenciaga Platform Crocs, retailing for $950.
Kim Kardashion Styles Favorite Pantashoe Fashion Statement
As the media personality has done in the past, Kardashian stepped out with a unique new fashion statement: Pantashoes.
The neon skintight pants are a hybrid of both a pant and a shoe. Of course the 41-year-old has no problem slaying this unique style.
The newly blonde bombshell matched her bottom half with a neon yellow tight camouflage cropped t-shirt and accessorized with a crocodile embossed gray Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag with rhinestone accents, retailing for $2,500. She completed her look with Balenciaga Mask Butterfly Sunglasses in black, retailing for $490.
