Single In Sin City! Lori Harvey Lives It Up In Las Vegas Following Breakup With Michael B. Jordan — Get The Look

Source: @loriharvey/Instagram
Jun. 29 2022, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Sin City? More like single city!

Lori Harvey hasn't skipped a beat following her recent breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan. The model jetted off to Las Vegas for a quick 12-hour trip with her friends, appearing seemingly unfazed by recent life events, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

During her short escape from reality, the SKN by LH founder ordered drinks with her gal pals at the high-end Japanese restaurant WAKUDA located at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

OK! reported news of the celebrity couple's unfortunate split earlier this month. And although neither of the two released any official word of the breakup, it was seemingly confirmed when both stars wiped their Instagram accounts of one another a few weeks later.

lori harvey single celeb breakup las vegas shop
Source: Denise Truscello for Getty Images

The glowing goddess was in attendance at WAKUDA to celebrate the grand opening of the luxury dining establishment. Harvey seemed happy as can be as she enjoyed sushi and cocktails surrounded by the beautiful ambiance of the restaurant.

lori harvey single celeb breakup las vegas shop
Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

The 25-year-old posed pretty as she showed off her beautiful curves in a tight black sleeveless midi dress — which had a loose-fitting collar and sheer details. The luxe look was accessorized with a gorgeous black CHANEL mini bag, minimalist gold jewelry, a picture-perfect slicked back updo and black strapped stilettos. The socialite added stunning black eye makeup to complete her monochromatic moment.

Source: @loriharvey/Instagram

Although it's unclear if a reconciliation is on the table for the former couple, the bombshell seems to be doing just fine on her own.

Obsessed with Lori Harvey's recent Instagram look? OK! helps you shop five similar black midi dresses directly through our site below!

lori harvey single celeb breakup las vegas shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus' Paulina Black Bodycon Midi Dress retails for $62 at lulus.com.

lori harvey single celeb breakup las vegas shop
Source: Amazon

LILLUSORY's Ruched Tie Waist Bodycon Mini Dress retails for $33.99 at amazon.com.

lori harvey single celeb breakup las vegas shop
Source: Princess Polly

Lioness' Charmed Midi Dress is on sale retailing for $35 (regularly $79) at us.princesspolly.com.

lori harvey single celeb breakup las vegas shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus Modern Movement Black Mesh Mini Dress retails for $49 at lulus.com.

lori harvey single celeb breakup las vegas shop
Source: Shein

Shein's Solid Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress retails for $16 at us.shein.com.

