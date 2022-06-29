Single In Sin City! Lori Harvey Lives It Up In Las Vegas Following Breakup With Michael B. Jordan — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Sin City? More like single city!

Lori Harvey hasn't skipped a beat following her recent breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan. The model jetted off to Las Vegas for a quick 12-hour trip with her friends, appearing seemingly unfazed by recent life events, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

During her short escape from reality, the SKN by LH founder ordered drinks with her gal pals at the high-end Japanese restaurant WAKUDA located at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

OK! reported news of the celebrity couple's unfortunate split earlier this month. And although neither of the two released any official word of the breakup, it was seemingly confirmed when both stars wiped their Instagram accounts of one another a few weeks later.

