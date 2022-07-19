You Need To Try This $14 TikTok Viral Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Dupe & It's Selling Out Fast — Shop Now
Another day, another product TikTok made us buy.
A simple scroll through TikTok's For You Page has led us to another incredible makeup dupe — E.l.f. Cosmetics' newly launched Halo Glow Liquid Filter, retailing for $14.
The must-have product provides the perfect alternative to the celebrity-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, retailing for $44.
The $30 price differential seemingly plays no part in the quality of E.l.f's recent release, as TikTok influencers are absolutely shocked by its results.
TikTok creator Kelly Strack shared her latest discovery in a recent video on the social media app, sharing how the new "halo glow liquid filter is incredible."
E.l.f. even engaged in the post, commenting "we're thrilled that you're loving Halo Glow Liquid Filter! Thanks for sharing the love!"
Well, OK! continues to share the love as we too are obsessed with such a savings steal!
In the video, Strack provided realtime footage of her applying both liquid filters, and caught her genuine reaction of how impressed she was at the results.
"You literally cannot tell the difference side to side," she shared.
The 30-second clip proved how flawlessly the Charlotte Tilbury duplicate applied onto Strack's face — and quickly convinced us to add the product to our shopping cart.
Although Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities have been showing off their makeup routines with Charlotte Tilbury favorites, fans may not have the finances to shop all of the pricey products. Luckily, with similar alternatives, you can achieve the same results without too high of a cost!
Due to such a high demand for this TikTok viral beauty product, five out of the eight shades are currently out of stock. However, you can still request to be notified when the sought after liquid filter becomes available in your shade! This way, you can be the first to purchase before it sells out all over again!
