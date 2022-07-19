You Need To Try This $14 TikTok Viral Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Dupe & It's Selling Out Fast — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Another day, another product TikTok made us buy.

A simple scroll through TikTok's For You Page has led us to another incredible makeup dupe — E.l.f. Cosmetics' newly launched Halo Glow Liquid Filter, retailing for $14.

The must-have product provides the perfect alternative to the celebrity-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, retailing for $44.

The $30 price differential seemingly plays no part in the quality of E.l.f's recent release, as TikTok influencers are absolutely shocked by its results.

