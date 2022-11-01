Mike Johnson Admits This Season Of 'Bachelor In Paradise' Is 'Wild,' Says Splitting Up The Women & Men Made For 'Great TV'

As someone who knows what it's like to star on Bachelor in Paradise, Mike Johnson is giving his hot take on the latest season of the ABC reality show, admitting he was thrilled to see the show switch things up.

"Bachelor in Paradise is crazy this year. It's wild. The way they separated the OG crew from the new crew made for great TV. I'm a firm believer in this, and I'll always say it, this show is absolutely horrendous. It's like going through a boot camp in the military. Unless you find love, then it's amazing, but it makes for great TV," the 34-year-old, who teamed up with Yelp to announce the new searchable attribute that will allow business owners to self-identify as veteran-owned on the platform, exclusively tells OK!.