Mike Johnson Admits This Season Of 'Bachelor In Paradise' Is 'Wild,' Says Splitting Up The Women & Men Made For 'Great TV'
As someone who knows what it's like to star on Bachelor in Paradise, Mike Johnson is giving his hot take on the latest season of the ABC reality show, admitting he was thrilled to see the show switch things up.
"Bachelor in Paradise is crazy this year. It's wild. The way they separated the OG crew from the new crew made for great TV. I'm a firm believer in this, and I'll always say it, this show is absolutely horrendous. It's like going through a boot camp in the military. Unless you find love, then it's amazing, but it makes for great TV," the 34-year-old, who teamed up with Yelp to announce the new searchable attribute that will allow business owners to self-identify as veteran-owned on the platform, exclusively tells OK!.
As for who the Texas native — who competed for Hannah Brown's heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette — believes will make it until the end, he is rooting for Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. "They're great, and I love Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby. I just had Danielle on my podcast, 'Talking It Out,' and she is a truly wonderful person. I'm really rooting for them. I know what happens, so I can't say, but there's more craziness to happen," he shares.
Meanwhile, the handsome hunk says he's pleasantly surprised by Victoria Fuller, who competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. "She's the type of person who listens more than speaks, and she's showing you that on this season," he notes. "She's more vulnerable and she shed a couple of tears. I think it was cool to see Victoria break open a little bit."
Since Johnson has appeared on several ABC franchises, he admits it's cool that people rely on him for advice time to time. "It's humbling," he says. "It's part of the process — you do good or you do bad, you go on another show, you make a fool out of yourself and then you grow from it. It's amazing to be able to give back and talk to some of the guys after they appear. They call me all of the time, and I give all types of advice."
Though the podcast host appeared on The Bachelor and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, he is not ruling out coming back to Mexico for another round of fun. "Casey Woods and Michael have done all right for being in the older crew," he quips. "If I'm single in a few years, maybe! My body and the way I speak to ladies will be better, so who knows?"
"I would only go to the beach if the producers guaranteed me in my contract that x person would be there," he adds. "I'm the type of dude that only goes after one girl. If I am on Paradise, I'm going for one girl. I'm not trying to get to know 30 of y'all because, let's be honest, I'm not attracted to all 30 of y'all."
Though Johnson is busy with his podcast and other projects, he is enjoying getting to work with Yelp, especially after they launched a $100,000 Veteran Business Fund, awarding $10,000 to 10 deserving veteran-led or veteran-owned small businesses.
"Yelp has been my absolute favorite because this is so near and dear to me since I'm a veteran myself," he says. "After serving my country and coming back to serve my community, being a mentor and then becoming a business owner myself, this was a great fit. To be able to work with Yelp and highlight those individuals, veterans and business owners as well is absolutely amazing. We have 19 million people that serve the country and about 250,000 of those every year get out of the military, and some of those are brave and courageous enough to become an entrepreneur. Yelp is putting their money where their mouth is, as they're giving away $10,0000 to 10 different veterans."
"It's extremely heartwarming as a business owner to represent Yelp and their amazing initiative," he continues.