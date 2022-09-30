Making It Work! Heather Gay Says She Will Be Staying Close With 'RHOSLC' Costar Jen Shah During Prison Sentence
Heather Gay is not throwing in the towel on her close friendship with Jen Shah despite the latter's looming prison stint. The blonde beauty revealed she will be staying in touch with the admitted criminal even when she begins jail time for her role in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.
“Listen, I’ve had prison boyfriends before. I know the whole routine!” Gay joked in a recent interview about keeping ties with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar. “I’m not worried about that. I was born for this.”
MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMA
As OK! previously reported, after pleading her innocence since her March 2021 arrest, Shah shockingly entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York, which called for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.
"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," the reality star confessed to Judge Sidney Stein and the court in July. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."
“Talking about it, it’s just devastating,” the the Beauty Lab + Laser founder said of being with Shah and costar Meredith Marks right before her guilty plea. “I think it was so devastating and it’s been really difficult."
'RHOSLC' STAR BROOKS MARKS TALKS PROTECTING FAMILY FROM GLARING TV CAMERAS & HIS NEW SHOW 'GROWING UP REALITY'
“But I haven’t really focused on what it’s been like for me because it feels kind of stupid, like, ‘I’m upset.’ What she’s pled to and what she’s facing now and being accountable for it, is much bigger than how I felt reacting to it,” Gay explained. “I’m just still her friend and hopeful for her and her family and devastated for everyone all round.”
Despite what's to come for her bestie, she knows Shah will be missed by fans on the Bravo series when she surrenders to prison. “You know when they talk about star power or star quality? And it’s just kind of this ephemeral, intangible thing but when someone has it you cannot rip it from them," Gay noted.