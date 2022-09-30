Making It Work! Heather Gay Says She Will Be Staying Close With 'RHOSLC' Costar Jen Shah During Prison Sentence

“But I haven’t really focused on what it’s been like for me because it feels kind of stupid, like, ‘I’m upset.’ What she’s pled to and what she’s facing now and being accountable for it, is much bigger than how I felt reacting to it,” Gay explained. “I’m just still her friend and hopeful for her and her family and devastated for everyone all round.”

Despite what's to come for her bestie, she knows Shah will be missed by fans on the Bravo series when she surrenders to prison. “You know when they talk about star power or star quality? And it’s just kind of this ephemeral, intangible thing but when someone has it you cannot rip it from them," Gay noted.