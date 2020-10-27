Casey Anthony is making a fresh start and finally getting a place of her own. OK! has exclusively learned that the Palm Beach hideaway — where the “tot mom” has been hiding out since a jury found her not guilty of killing her daughter Caylee — is on the market. This comes just nine months after Casey Marie Anthony successfully declared herself bankrupt.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property is currently listed at $1.25 million. It includes the 1682-square-foot home just one block off the water in West Palm Beach, Fla., as well as a sizable in-ground pool. It is the smallest and most inconspicuous house in the area, however, some may look at the home as more of a tear-down project.

The owner is Pat McKenna — the private detective who graciously took Anthony in after her trial. Anthony stayed in hiding for a few years, but around 2016 she did start making appearances in public. She was seen getting a manicure, buying a new car and even marching to protest the election of fellow West Palm Beach resident Donald Trump.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

It has been 12 years since Anthony’s daughter Caylee went missing and was later found dead. The 2-year-old girl went missing in June 2008, and her skeletal remains were later found in a bag near her home in December of that year. Anthony was found not guilty of killing her daughter in 2011 after a two-month trial that enraged the nation.

The trial destroyed her relationship with her father, who the defense claimed had sexually abused his daughter from a young age. The defense also claimed that it was George Anthony who was responsible for Caylee’s death, arguing that he hid the body after she drowned in his pool. That was enough to set Casey free, but her father was never tried, charged or convicted of a crime in the case.

George was blunt and straightforward in a 2018 A&E special, Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak, about his daughter, stating that he believed Casey had been drugging Caylee in the months before her death and that is what caused the tot to die. What’s more, he called the idea that the little girl drowned in a pool ‘bulls***t.’ Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, said she was happy with the verdict and admitted that she and her daughter still speak. George said he will never again have a relationship with his daughter.

“I don’t believe that she drowned in this pool. I don’t believe it,” George said. “That’s a bunch of bulls**t to me. That’s too easy of a story to bring up cause if that would’ve happened, I think my daughter would have at least have had the common decency to come inside and call 911 and say something. ‘My daughter’s in the pool, I can’t get her.’ That’s a bunch of cr**.”

SEE CHILLING PHOTOS OF WEAPONS, $15K & MORE IN SCOTT PETERSON‘S CAR WHEN HE TRIED TO RUN AWAY BEFORE ARREST

He then explained how he arrived at his belief that young Caylee was being drugged by her mother. “Caylee was always a very healthy child, a very healthy girl, but there were times that she would sleep for 10, 12, 13 hours at a time, makes no sense to me,” George reasoned. “When I would see her from one day to the next, it was totally different. I could see a difference with blackness underneath the eyes and stuff like that. A two-and-a-half, three-year old child would not have that unless something is going on.”

George added: “I believe she gave her something. Yeah, that’s just my beliefs.”