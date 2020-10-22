In 2003, Scott Peterson told police he was playing golf with his father and brother when he was pulled over and arrested for murdering his wife, Laci Peterson. At the time, Scott claimed he was meeting his family at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.

While the authorities searched his car, they found six pairs of shoes, underwear, socks, $15,000 in cash, camping equipment, four cell phones and much more. Additionally, there were also 15 laminated flyers with Laci’s face on it that had never been given out to anyone.

As a result, police believed that Scott, 47, was trying to run away before he could be locked up behind bars.

Before the police stopped Scott, he “was driving 80 miles an hour on a freeway and he would slam his breaks on [and] pull over,” lead investigator Allen Brocchini said on the ABC News special Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson, which aired in 2017.

“It got to the point where we had a helicopter, lost him … either he’s going to kill somebody or one of these agents that are trying to follow him are going to get killed or kill somebody,” Brocchini added.

Laci, who was 27 years old when she died, went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. Scott told authorities that he went fishing in his new boat and left their home in Modesto, Calif., at 9:30 a.m. When he returned from his outing, he called his mother-in-law and told her that Laci — who was pregnant at the time — was nowhere to be found.

Four months later, Laci’s remains and the body of her unborn son, Connor, were found in the San Francisco Bay — just a few miles from where Scott was fishing.

Scott was convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife and unborn son and has been locked up on San Quentin’s death row since then. In 2005, he was sentenced to death.

However, on August 24, the California Supreme Court ruled that Scott will not remain on California’s Death Row. Recently, on October 14, the same court ruled that a trial judge should examine whether Scott’s convictions should be overturned.

A juror in the hearings failed to disclose her involvement with other legal proceedings, and now, his murder convictions will be reexamined, which means he could possibly get a new trial.

