A fresh start: Following a tough year, Ellen DeGeneres is hoping to put her troubles behind her — and that includes patching up her marriage to Portia de Rossi, an insider exclusively tells OK!.

“Ellen wants to prove to Portia that she really does come first, not her career,” shares the insider, who says the Ally McBeal alum, 47, “felt underappreciated” while DeGeneres, 62, was busy salvaging her talk show after reports of a toxic environment on the set surfaced last July.

“Ellen sat Portia down for a heart-to-heart and told her how she couldn’t have gotten through it all without her support and suggested they repledge their love by renewing their vows,” the insider continues, adding that de Rossi’s looking forward to it.

The insider also revealed that the spouses of 12 years are planning to renew their vows in an intimate beach ceremony near their Montecito estate.

“Ellen’s aware she hasn’t been the most attentive partner lately, and she wants to make sure Portia knows that she doesn’t take her for granted.”

In the midst of the scandal, the Arrested Development alum, along with several other Hollywood celebrities, showed their support for the talk show host. “I Stand By Ellen,” de Rossi captioned a post via Instagram in August.

“To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks,” she added. #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres

The Hollywood stars met in 2000 and started dating in 2005. DeGeneres and de Rossi got married in August 2008 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. They announced the news of their wedding immediately after California’s Supreme Court struck down a law which banned same-sex marriage.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” the Finding Dory star gushed at the time. “She’s now officially off the market. No one else gets her.”

“Portia understands me completely,” the comedian said. “In our vows, she recited a quote — ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ — and to me, that’s everything. What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy.” At the end of the day, the two just click