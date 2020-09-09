Rachel Emmons on the same day he was photographed with his new love, Emilio Vitolo Jr . ended his engagement to designeron the same day he was photographed with his new love, Katie Holmes , on September 1. “The relationship ended last Tuesday,” a source close to Vitolo exclusively tells OK!. “Same day from the photos.”

The 40-year-old actress and the chef, 33, were first spotted out in SoHo in early September and then again on Sunday, September 6, at Peasant Restaurant in New York City. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail , the brunette beauty looked smitten with her new boo and couldn’t help but show affection toward him. Holmes wore a white T-shirt and jeans with her hair in a messy bun, while Vitolo, sported a white T-shirt with a beige newsboy cap.

It’s unclear how long Holmes and Vitolo have been seeing each other for, but the actor left a flirty comment on Holmes’ Instagram page on July 31, while he was still engaged to Emmons.

Even though the Dawson’s Creek alum seems to be head over heels for Vitolo, she might want to pump the brakes. OK! exclusively reported that Vitolo was tagged in several photos on social media with his ex-fiancée. Just six weeks ago, in July, the art page Bad Crystal Art posted a snapshot of Vitolo with his arms wrapped around Emmons while they enjoyed the sunset. “Date night is the best night,” the caption read.

In February, the same account shared a photo of Vitolo and Emmons with his dog, Lil Franky. “ Family portrait ,” the caption read.

“Obviously, as a public person, I’ve gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life,” she told InStyle magazine earlier this year. “And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house because it’s just too much. You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your terms. I feel like I’m finally figuring that out.” After her split from Cruise, the mom of one has kept quiet about her relationships and rarely speaks about who she is dating.