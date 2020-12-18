Fame and fortune may not be all that it’s cracked up to be… for Emma Watson, at least. The Harry Potter superstar, who has recently been called “demanding” and “entitled” on set, may be over the limelight altogether. A source exclusively tells OK! that last year’s big-screen endeavor with Little Women may have been her last.

“She is done with Hollywood,” says the source. “Hated playing the game and the politics and really just came back for Little Women as a thank you to [producer] Amy [Pascal] for protecting her through the years.”

It’s previously been reported that Watson did Little Women as a “last-minute favor” to Pascal; she replaced Emma Stone, who was director Greta Gerwig’s first choice to play Meg March but dropped out of the film.

The insider adds that Watson, who rose to superstardom as know-it-all Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, is one of the most sought-after stars in the industry. “It is insane that no one talks about it either, because she is so f**king bankable. People need to understand that Emma was — well technically is — the biggest female star in Hollywood history.”

The source believes that Beauty and the Beast was able to gross over $1.2 billion worldwide due to Watson’s star power (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 also surpassed the billion-dollar mark) and notes that the actress has extreme pull over industry giants. Yet, Little Women was her last project, and the actress has nothing lined up.

“She is in a spot where she could get the green light for anything she wanted to make,” the source insists. “So she is going out on top.”

This isn’t the first time that the 30-year-old star wanted to throw in the towel.

In fact, her time on Potter — she was 10 when she auditioned for wizard Hermione Granger and 21 when the final film premiered — almost proved to be too great of an obstacle. The English actress reportedly considered getting out of the series at age 16.

“I hate to sound whiny, but it’s hor­rible,” Watson once told Entertainment Weekly. “This has definitely been the most intense, grueling period of film-making I’ve ever done!

“I have such a structure when I’m working on Potter,” she said. “I get told what time I get picked up, I get told what time I can eat, when I have time to go to the bathroom. Every single second of my day is not in my power.”

Still, she decided to renew her contract with Warner Brothers in 2006 while shooting the fifth Potter installment, The Order Of The Phoenix.

Producer David Heyman revealed that negotiations centered around Watson’s studies, since the actress was torn between the worlds of entertainment and education. “Emma [Watson], in particular, was quite academic and was very keen in pursuit of schooling and was wrestling a little bit more than the others,” Heyman noted. “So each time there was a negotiation, it was not about a financial [matter], it was about, ‘Do I want to be a part of this?'”