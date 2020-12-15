While Emma Watson often plays the beautiful heroine on-screen, she’s rumored to be a real monster behind the scenes.

“Emma takes perfectionism to the extreme. She’s demanding, entitled and rarely cracks a smile,” a former employee revealed to Life & Style‘s print magazine. “If you did something wrong, she wouldn’t yell or scream. She’d give you the silent treatment instead. It was so awkward. Everyone walks on eggshells around her.”

The 30-year-old has been called out multiple times for her diva personality and controversial actions over the past few years, including her scandalous semi-topless Vanity Fair photoshoot in 2017, which seemed to conflict with her feminist views.

Watson defended her risqué shoot at the time and explained, “It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is. Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my [boobs] have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

British television personality Piers Morgan later slammed Watson, calling her a hypocrite and not a real feminist for her sultry shoot. (In 2014, the Harry Potter alum threw shade at Beyoncé for using sexy music videos to promote feminism.) “The problem is that you haven’t always had this attitude to feminism and boob-flashing. It was no accident that she chose to take off her clothes and parade topless under a skimpy white crocheted bolero jacket,” he said at the time.

“She also exposed herself to some as a feminist fraud, someone who professes to want other women to have the ‘freedom and liberation’ to decide how they behave as feminists, but who actually wants to dictate to them how they behave as feminists,” Morgan added.

The English actress was also deemed “too demanding” to be cast in the Oscar-winning movie La La Land, as she was reportedly rude to the film producers. “Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called La La Land!” an insider previously dished. “They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her.”

Watson’s crazy demands were put on display once more when she attended the Elle Style Awards in 2017. “Emma clearly wasn’t interested in the event. She showed up 90 minutes late for the event and refused to walk the red carpet,” an insider noted at the time. “She also insisted on only having her picture taken in a special room with her chosen photographer rather than alongside all the other stars at the bash. She was behaving like a diva.”