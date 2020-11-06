Jean-Luc Brunel has been subpoenaed by the attorneys prosecuting Jeffrey Epstein in the Virgin Islands. The French model scout, 74, was accused by Virginia Roberts of flying 12-year-old triplets to Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands as a birthday gift.

“Jeffrey bragged after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they’re really poor over there, and their parents needed the money or whatever the case is and they were absolutely free to stay and flew out,” said Roberts in court documents filed in her 2016 case against Ghislaine Maxwell.

In addition to Brunel, two of the modeling agencies he has been tied to in recent years were also ordered to turn over information. The Source Models and Identity Models have both been accused of helping lure in young girls for Epstein, allegations that both agencies have denied in the past.

The actual contents of these subpoenas have not been released to the public so it in unclear what information is being demanded. It is very likely, however, that the subpoenas look very similar to the one issued last week to MC2 Models, the agency Epstein founded with Brunl.

That subpoena requested:

REQUEST NO 1 Any and all Documents, in electronic or paper form, reflecting or relating to any relationship between YOU and [redacted], [redacted],[redacted],[redacted],[redacted], and [redacted] including but not limited to any financial arrangements and ownership interests among each

REQUEST NO 2 Any and all documents or materials, in electronic or paper form, reflecting or referring to any financial transaction made to, by or between YOU and Jeffrey Epstein and/or any Epstein Agent or Epstein Entity

REQUEST NO 3 Documents sufficient to Identify YOUR employees, owners, principals, and agents

REQUEST NO 4 Any and all Documents or materials reflecting or referring to travel of any individual associated with and/or employed by YOU to the Virgin Islands at any time from 2000 to present

REQUEST NO 5 Any and all Communications with Jeffrey Epstein and/or any Epstein Agent or Epstein Entity, whether it be written, electronic, telephone or otherwise

REQUEST NO 6 Epstein Any and all or agreements between or among YOU, [redacted], Jeffrey Epstein and/or any Epstein entity or agent

REQUEST NO 7 Documents sufficient to identify any and all properties or offices utilized by YOU for the operation of YOUR business including the address of each property or office and the owner or lessor of such properties and offices

REQUEST NO 8 Any and all photos and/or videos of any property owned by Jeffrey Epstein or an Epstein entity

REQUEST NO 9 All documents and communications involving Epstein including but not limited to Documents and Communications regarding females sought by or provided to Epstein

REQUEST NO 10 All documents and/or materials reflecting any and all Communications regarding any of the following individuals: [redacted],[redacted],[redacted],[redacted], [redacted],[redacted],[redacted],[redacted], and/or [redacted]

There were also notices of intent to serve that were reissued for Charles Schwab Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, and Silicon Valley Bank.