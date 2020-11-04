The Jeffrey Epstein estate has quietly paid out millions of dollars to dozens of the pedophile’s victims. OK! has learned that these settlements were distributed last month to these women, with the details filed under seal. An Administration of Testamentary Estates that was obtained by OK! also seems to confirm the settlements between Epstein’s executors and the victims.

The first women to be awarded settlements had agreed to participate in a Victim Compensation Fund that operated separately from the Epstein estate. Their claims were assessed, and a payout was issued within 90 days. In some cases, the payouts took a little longer given the unforeseen challenges presented by the COVID pandemic.

The details of the settlement were filed under seal in late October before a memo was sent to the lawyers representing the women. Among the women known to have agreed to the Victim’s Compensation Fund were Annie Farmer, Maria Farmer, Teresa Helm, Juliette Bryant, Sarah Ransome and Virginia Roberts.

The amount of the settlements is not known, and none of the six lawyers OK! reached out to responded to requests for comment. It is known that the Fund was ordered to have $25 million at the start and then add funds matching that figure once it slipped below $10 million. That was all being carried out by prosecutors in the Virgin Islands after Epstein’s executors were forced to hand control of the estate over to prosecutors from the Virgin Islands.

The women had to sign a four-page contract that stated they could never again file legal action against the Epstein estate and co-executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn. The women are also unable to file suit against “any entities or individuals who are or have ever been engaged by (whether as independent contractors or otherwise), employed by, worked in any capacity for, or provided any services to Mr. Epstein, the Epstein Entities or the Epstein Estate.” This agreement does not, however, prohibit the women from suing individuals they may have been trafficked to while being abused by Epstein.

This would explain why two women dropped suits against Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday, though one of the women — Jennifer Araoz — did not drop her complaint against the estate.

The Fund does allow the women to remain anonymous if they desire, and also allows them to speak about their compensation and Epstein.

The women now have three days to “dismiss with prejudice any legal actions whether lawsuits, probate claims or otherwise that Releasor has filed against any of Releasees, with each party to bear her, his or its own costs and attorneys fees.”

These settlements occurred far faster than many anticipated, with some estimating it would take decades before these women saw any money.

