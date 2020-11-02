Jeffrey Epstein paid for underage girls to travel around the world with him, according to Virginia Roberts. OK! has obtained court documents which reveal that the details of those alleged trips will soon be exposed after prosecutors in the Virgin Islands discovered the agency Epstein was using to book all travel.

Shoppers Travel Inc received one of the four subpoenas issued by Carol Thomas-Jacobs and her office last week. The Chief Deputy Attorney General also served documents to Bank of America, MC2 Model Management, and Alpha Capital Group along with one of the company’s financial advisors, Paul Barrett.

The subpoenas have become increasingly specific over the months, and this latest batch is the first to have redacted some names. It seems that the recipients are also on edge as the websites for both Shopper’s Travel and Alpa Capital have been taken down in recent months.

Shopper’s Travel has been ordered to turn over just three things, which could finally reveal the scope of Epstein’s alleged trafficking of underage girls. They are:

Request No 1 All Documents and Communications related to or reflecting any tickets, reservations, or other travel arrangements requested or booked by or for Jeffrey Epstein or J Epstein or any Epstein Entity or Epstein Agent. This includes all travel arranged and paid for by Epstein or any Epstein Entity or Epstein Agent regardless of the name of the traveler

Request No 2 All invoices, receipts, or records of payments related to or reflecting any tickets, reservations, or other travel arrangements requested or booked by or for Jeffrey Epstein or J Epstein or any Epstein Entity or Epstein Agent. This includes all travel arranged or paid for by Epstein or any Epstein Entity or Epstein Agent regardless of the name of the traveler

Request No 3 All Documents and Communications related to or reflecting the identification documents or identifying information of any individual for whom You arranged travel requested or paid for by Jeffrey Epstein or J Epstein or any Epstein Entity or Epstein Agent

Epstein did fly private but as his flight itinerary shows, he often only flew one way with the young woman on his plane who then took commercial flights home, according to Roberts. He himself would also take commercial flights from time to time, especially if traveling to Europe.

These records would also give prosecutors some new names of potential victims and recruiters. Other victims have spoken about being given tickets to fly down to Palm Beach from Epstein associates such as Sarah Kellen and Ghislaine Maxwell. This could also provide proof of Roberts’ trip to Thailand a week after the court unsealed Maxwell’s deposition in which she denied all of the young victim’s claims of assault and trafficking.

BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America will have a lot more work to do after getting its subpoena with 15 requests dating back to 1998 which include:

Request No 10 All Documents that refer or relate to any loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, or any other credit given to any officers, signatories, or authorized representatives of each account, Account Holder, or Person or Epstein Entity

Request No 11 All Documents that identify any investments or securities held by each account, Account Holder, or Person or Epstein Entity and managed by the Bank

Request No 13 All Documents concerning internal or external audits, investigations, inquiries, or compliance issues which refer or relate to any account Account Holder or Person or Epstein Entity

Request No 14 For each account, Account Holder, or Person or Epstein Entity please produce all Documents related to any offshore account location, or operation, including those Documents contained in any file held by any account manager, private banker, finder sales associate, or other Person or Epstein Entity associated with or directing any Person or Epstein Entity to any offshore account, location, or operation

These documents may provide some window into explaining how Epstein accumulated his wealth but given the fact that they only go back to 1998, it will not paint a full picture. They could, however, reveal possible investigations into the pedophile by agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Customs and Border Control, the United States Department of Justice, the United States Department of Treasury, or the Federal Reserve, to name just a few.

It is this subpoena that contains the most redactions, so many so that the 29 names are listed out again at the end of the document with a message for its recipient. “The laws of the Virgin Islands prohibits disclosing the identity of any individuals who may be victims of human trafficking or sexual abuse,” it reads. “To avoid any improper disclosure, you are directed to keep confidential the names of all individuals listed in this exhibit.”

PAUL BARRETT & ALPHA CAPITAL

Barrett and Alpha Capital are named together in the third subpoena. There are just eight requests and all are brief but very specific. They are:

Request No 1 All Documents and Communications with Jeffrey Epstein or any Epstein Agent, regarding or reflecting investments or other financial transactions or payments including, but not limited to, with respect to any Epstein Entities

Request No 2 All Documents and Communications regarding or reflecting work You performed for Southern Trust Company or Financial Trust Company

Request No 3 All Documents and Communications regarding or reflecting any clients of or investments for Southern Trust Company or Financial Trust Company

Request No 4 All Documents and Communications regarding or reflecting financial statements, investment reports, annual reports, or other financial reporting by or regarding Southern Trust Company or Financial Trust Company

Request No 5 All Documents and Communications regarding or reflecting prospectuses or marketing materials for Southern Trust Company or Financial Trust Company

Request No 6 All agreements, contracts, invoices, payment records, and non-disclosure or confidentiality agreements between You, Jeffrey Epstein, and/or any Epstein Entity or Epstein Agent

Request No 7 All Documents and Communications with Jeffrey Epstein any Epstein Entity or any Epstein Agent regarding the Virgin Islands or Little St James

Request No 8 All Documents and Communications regarding any female associated with or paid by Jeffrey Epstein or any Epstein Entity or Epstein Agent

The document notes that the Epstein agents they are inquiring about include, but are not limited to, estate executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn; former accountant Harry Beller; Ghislaine Maxwell; accountant Bella Klein; and assistants Lesley Groff and Sarah Kellen.

MC MODEL MANAGEMENT

The fourth subpoena was issued to MC Model Management, as OK! revealed last week. That is the agency that Epstein founded with friend Jean-Luc Brunel, a man who has also been accused of sexual assault by a number of young women.

Prosecutors seem to be using the documents they receive with each new subpoena to determine what companies or individuals they wish to pursue next. It is a process that started in late May when subpoenas and requests for deposition were delivered to Miles and Cathy Alexander. That is the couple that managed Epstein’s property on Little St James for years. JP Morgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and TD Ameritrade were in that first batch as well, along with the lawyer who represented Roberts in her defamation case against Maxwell, Sigrid McCawley.

Recipients have given 30 days to respond, and as these requests started to come in new subpoenas went out to American Express, Beller, Indyke, Kellen, alleged victim-turned-recruiter Nadia Marcinkova, accountant David Hasson, Fidelity Investment, CitiBank, Charles Schwabb, and more. There was much talk around the news that billionaire Leon Black and his Apollo Group were subpoenaed, but around that same time, prosecutors made an even bigger break in the case when they served Atelier 4, Inc with a subpoena. That is the facility where Epstein and his estate had hidden away all his art. It is this artwork that remains the biggest unknown when it comes to determining Epstein’s fortune.

That fortune is being depleted at the same time this case is playing out as the estate begins to pay out Epstein’s victims. Those proceedings, which some predicted might last for years if not decades, could be wrapped up by the end of this year if no new victims come forward.