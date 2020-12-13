The estate of Jeffrey Epstein is taking the religious non-profit company that claims to own the deceased pedophile’s Palm Beach estate to court. OK! has obtained a court document which shows Laurel Inc. has filed a lis pendens against Love & Bliss Inc. The filing states that Laurel Inc is “seeking to quiet title” the property at 358 El Brillo Way.

OK! reported last month that Epstein had purportedly signed a deed transferring ownership of his $22 million Palm Beach mansion to Love & Bliss just four months before his 2019 arrest. A notarized deed bearing Epstein’s signature that was dated March 9, 2019, had been filed in Palm Beach County, but not until October 23 of this year. It is unclear on what grounds Laurel Inc. and lawyer Adam Seligman expect to obtain a “quiet title” from Love & Bliss, especially since the county clerk never flagged the deed as fraudulent.

The October deed claims that the new owner of 358 El Brillo Way is a Christian organization that was founded in 2018 by 22-year-old Alexander Leszczynski. The company — which brings in just under $31,000 annually — also counts Zachary Leszczynski and Jaison Garzon as directors. The initial address for the company had been the home where Alex and Zachary live with their mother in Reddington Beach, Fla., but on the deed, it was changed to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.

OK! did discover a number of potential problems with the deed when first reporting in November. A call to the phone number listed for Love & Bliss’ lawyer John Mayer resulted in an angry man yelling that he was not the person on the deed. Mayer, who according to the dead was based in Jacksonville, had a New York-state area code. His office suite was also not recognized by the U.S. Postal Service and the actual address turned up an office building with just two residents — Young Realty College Tax and Retirement Strategies Opens Those companies are both managed by the same two men and calls to both were not answered.

Calls were then made to the witnesses, though only one answered her phone. Judy Tutt claimed to have no knowledge of the deal and said she would not have signed a deed in Palm Beach County. She then said that a family member had passed away just hours before and she could not talk any further at that time.

OK! was able to confirm that Liana L. Johnson, the woman who notarized the document, is in fact, a registered notary public. A call to her listed workplace revealed though that she had not been employed there for some time. Attempts to reach her directly were unsuccessful, with two numbers having been disconnected and a third not allowing voice messages.

Multiple emails to Kerry Warwick, the Corcoran agent who has been tasked with selling Epstein’s home, were not returned and a request that she call OK! made through the real estate firm’s website was also unsuccessful.

It was just a few hours after OK! published its story, however, that media outlets began running reports that claimed Epstein’s property was under contract to be purchased by Todd Michael Glaser. It is unclear what these outlets were basing their reporting on, but seven weeks later the home has yet to be sold.