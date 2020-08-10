In a new twist of events, a bridesmaid for Princess Diana has opened up about her encounters, and said that she made a “lucky” from Jeffrey Epstein’s “paedo island.”

The bridesmaid, Clemmie Hambro, took two flights in the paedo’s jet but was lucky to have not suffered any sort of abuse from the financier.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, Hamro was “completely horrified when she came to know about the conduct of Jeffrey Epstein, adding that “her heart breaks for all the survivors.”

Hambro happened to be the youngest bridesmaid to Princess Diana at her wedding with Prince Charles in 1981.

The flight logs checked by mail show that she did fly with Epstein on his jet and had visited his New Mexico ranch and even his Little St James Island, which the locals refer to as “Paedo Island”.

The island is situated between St John and St Thomas — two largest islands that are part of the US Virgin Islands located in the Caribbean. The island was bought by the “paedo” in 1998 and he had paid $7.95 million for the acquisition.

The first flight that Hambro took was on Feb. 21 from his ranch in New Mexico to New York’s Teterboro airport. She was on the flight with Epstein and two other women.

Hambro went on to reveal that the first flight was a “work trip” so that she could help the financier in purchasing art for his ranch. The second trip, she says, was taken on March 21 — from St Thomas to Teterboro airport. This trip was a part of the “personal invitation”. She said that she did not really enjoy herself on the drip, and did not even know any guests that were present there.

The records state that Epstein was a part of both the trips.

The information adds another layer to the trial of Epstein’s associate Ghislain Maxwell who is alleged to have added the “paedo” in his abuse — it is said that she was also part of one of the trips.

According to Mail, Epstein had Hambro’s contact listed in his “Little Black Book.”

“In the course of those two trips, I was not abused, nor did I see anyone abused, or anything untoward happen, with minors or otherwise. I have been completely horrified about the revelations of his conduct since then. I was clearly very lucky, my heart goes out to those who were abused by him, and I trust they get the justice they so deserve,” said Hambro’s statement.

“I was young and naive, and could not conceive of what was to unfold,” she added.

The court papers in the case alleged that several prominent American politicians, former presidents, business executives, world leaders, and even a “well known prime minister” had been to Epstein infamous island of Little St James, which he had purchased over two decades ago.

The long-time accomplice Maxwell is also said to have visited the island quite a number of times.