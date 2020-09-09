Katie Holmes was spotted out twice this month with Emilio Vitolo Jr., but a source close to the chef exclusively tells OK! that he was still in a relationship with his ex-fiancée Rachel Emmons — and the Hollywood actress didn’t seem to care.

“I heard that they had been seeing each other for a while,” says the source, adding that Holmes, 40, knew the 33-year-old was engaged and living with his fiancée. “I’m shocked to hear that they were sneaking around the whole time.”

OK! exclusively reported that the restaurateur ended his engagement to Emmons on the same day he was photographed with the actress on September 1 in New York City. “The relationship ended last Tuesday,” the insider shared. “Same day from the photos.”

HOMEWRECKER? EMILIO VITOLO JR. ENDED HIS ENGAGEMENT THE SAME DAY AS DATE WITH KATIE HOLMES

Since then, things between Holmes and Vitolo have been getting hot and heavy. While out at Peasant Restaurant in the Big Apple, the lovebirds couldn’t help but snuggle up to one another. The brunette beauty even sat on his lap during their meal.

Despite being engaged, Vitolo only had eyes for Holmes. He began leaving her flirty comments on Instagram in late July. Around the same time, the art page Bad Crystal Art tagged a photo of Vitolo and Emmons at a restaurant. “Date night is the best night,” the caption read. In February, the same account shared a snapshot of the former flames with their pup, Lil Franky. “Family portrait,” the caption read.

IS KATIE HOLMES HEADED FOR DISASTER WITH CHEF EMILIO VITOLO? SHE’S HIS REBOUND!

The Dawson’s Creek alum — who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex Tom Cruise — has been unlucky in love before. In 2019, Holmes and actor Jamie Foxx called it quits after dating for nearly six years. The Hollywood stars were “arguing nonstop over his partying,” OK! previously reported.

Holmes and Foxx were very private about their connection but were photographed having fun in Florida and Louisiana before they went their separate ways. “I like to stay quiet with anyone that I’m dating, that I’m really, really dating,” the 52-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like this: if there’s somebody that you’re dating, the worst thing you could do is let [the cameras] touch it.” Too late!