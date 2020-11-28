In their 12 short years, towheaded twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have been immersed in a life of international jet-setting, Hollywood grandeur and hands-on humanitarianism — just like their four famous siblings. Now, OK! insiders reveal how the youngest children of Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — who separated in 2016 — have fast become the boldest and most daring of the bunch.

Says a source, “Knox and Vivienne really are the best of both of their parents.”

Born a minute apart in 2008, Knox and Viv’s birth in Nice, France, set the tone for the global lives they would lead, accompanying Jolie and Pitt everywhere from Japan and Italy to Malta and Cambodia.

But while they’ve been homeschooled for years, the source says their childhoods are, by design, grounded and built on routine. “They have the best tutors, have traveled around the world and live in the most luxurious homes, but Brad and Angie have pledged to give them as normal an upbringing as possible.”

Since Pitt and Jolie’s split four years ago, Knox and Viv — along with siblings Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 14 — have called Los Feliz, Calif., home. “They live in a lavish estate that once belonged to legendary director Cecil B. DeMille, and a few times a week, they go to Brad’s compound a mile away,” says the source. “They’re surrounded by wealth, but they’re still just kids who like video games and graphic novels, skateboarding and pet stores.”

Pitt, 56, and Jolie, 45, have made every effort to encourage Knox and Viv’s uniqueness, from their personal styles to quirky hobbies. “Viv likes gender-neutral outfits like sweatshirts and jeans and choppy haircuts,” notes an insider. “She doesn’t mind going to one of Angie’s movie premieres, but she’ll dress down and look tomboyish next to her glam sister Zahara, who, not surprisingly, wants to be a model.”

The insider adds that Viv, who has a black belt in karate, is more like her big sister Shiloh who “taught her everything she knows about wrestling. Now she can hold her own against the boys, even Maddox. And Knox wouldn’t dare pull her ponytail unless he wanted a headlock!”

Meanwhile, Knox — just like his art-and-architecture-obsessed father — is extremely creative. “Many of his drawings have been converted into jewelry,” spills the insider, adding that the tween is learning sign language while his twin sister studies Arabic. Knox “also has a passion for technology, which Brad and Angie have encouraged in all their kids,” continues the insider. “He’s even been taking robotics classes!”

Pitt and Jolie have eagerly supported the twins’ passions, facilitating acting credits for each — Knox, as the voice of Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3, and Vivienne in the role of young Aurora in Maleficent. But while the ex-couple isn’t exactly pushing for their kids to take on Hollywood — “I think we would both prefer that they didn’t become actors,” Angie has said — they’re especially nurturing of the twins’ philanthropic instincts. “Like their mom and dad, they’re both charity-minded,” says the insider.

“They love animals — they have cats, dogs, goldfish, gerbils, parakeets — and they raise money every year for animal rescue organizations by selling treats at the dog park.” Viv has even said she wants to be “a humanitarian and philanthropist,” adds the insider, while Knox “is interested in becoming a tech engineer and developing software.” The world is their oyster!

Pitt and Jolie have been embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle for most of the four years since their split. But the source says that Knox and Viv have been a big factor in tensions finally thawing in recent months.

“As hard as it’s been on all the kids, Viv and Knox have never taken sides against one parent or the other,” explains the source, noting that the sensitive duo want to “unite their family, not divide it,” no matter how tough things get.

Adds the source: “They were and still are the glue that keeps the crew together. That’s why a lot of people in Brad and Angie’s circles think that if anyone can get them to make peace, it’s Viv and Knox.”