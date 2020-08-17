So, when can we move in? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s former home recently sold for $32.5 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. The luxurious Beverly Hills mansion was on the market for over a year and its original asking price was $49 million.

The Friends actress, 51, and the handsome hunk, 56, bought the 12,000-square-foot humble abode for $13.1 million in 2001 and spent three years renovating it. The former flames only lived in the house for less than two years.

According to the listing, the main house “features 4 bedrooms, a private exercise room,” and a dining room, which “seats up to 20” people. The lower level of the house “includes a bar and sitting room, opening to [a] huge swimming pool and outdoor living area with [a] fireplace.” The estate also includes “a newly built tennis court with tennis pavilion and second story guest house.”

Aniston and Pitt started dating in 1998 and got married in 2000. However, the two called it quits in 2005 after the Fight Club alum “fell in love” with Angelina Jolie while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. The pair filed for divorce in 2005, and Pitt moved on with Jolie, 45, whom he shares six kids with.

But in 2020, Aniston and Pitt are both single — the Hollywood starlet split from her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2018, while Pitt and Jolie broke up in 2016.

The Horrible Bosses alum and the dad of six made headlines earlier this year when they were spotted interacting at the Golden Globes Awards and the SAG Awards. As a result, the internet went wild. However, Pitt reassured the world that the two were just pals. “I’ll run into Jen; she’s a good friend!” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes in 2020.

After Aniston was asked about her reunion with Pitt, she told the outlet, “It’s hysterical, but what else are they going to talk about?”

In the meantime, keep scrolling below to see photos of the former couple’s lavish home.