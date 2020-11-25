It’s no secret that La La Anthony has a lot of famous friends in Hollywood like the Kardashians, Ciara and Kelly Rowland, and now the brunette babe is dishing about her strong bond with them.

“It’s definitely inspiring,” the 39-year-old exclusively tells OK!. “You’re motivated, you feel like you have girlfriends that you can talk to about anything, whether it’s kids or business or just life or whatever it is! So, I am blessed to have that kind of circle in my life of people that just love me and I love them, and we can just be there for each other, no matter what.”

After being around all of her A-list pals, Anthony walks away feeling ready to take on the world. “You see what your friends are doing and you’re like, ‘OK, that is the extra push I need to keep going or work on the project that I want to do.’ You always feel supported, which is most important. You want to be supported by your friends, so that is always a beautiful thing.”

She adds, “There are so many things you can only talk to your girlfriends about, and I am incredibly blessed to have a great circle of girlfriends.”

KIM KARDASHIAN DONS SUPER SHORT SKIRT & SIPS CHAMPAGNE TO CELEBRATE HER KKW BEAUTY X WINNIE HARLOW COLLABORATION

So, how has Anthony been staying in touch with her besties during the pandemic? Over video chat, of course! “I did a whole party recently over FaceTime, which was really, really fun,” she notes. “It was a ‘70s-themed birthday party, and everyone dressed up and we were all on like this huge FaceTime in our ‘70s gear and we played music and we danced, and it was a success.”

The Power star has also been “texting, sending videos and pictures” with her loved ones, adding that her group of friends feels “a lot closer now during these times.”

An added bonus is that Anthony’s son, Kiyan — whom she shares with ex Carmelo Anthony — is in contact with her girlfriends’ children. “We talk about the kids, the kids all know each other,” she shares. “They don’t even need us! They FaceTime each other, talk to each other.

“I will walk into Kiyan’s room, he is talking to [Ciara’s son] Future Zahir Wilburn on the phone. They are able to communicate on their own or Ciara will call and say, ‘I need to talk to Kiyan. I am trying to learn the new TikTok dance!'” she says. “It’s great that we have these bonds and that our kids also have these bonds with each other.”

BESTIES KIM KARDASHIAN & LA LA ANTHONY SIT IN THE FRONT ROW TOGETHER DURING NYFW

Meanwhile, Anthony recently partnered with SIMPLE Mobile for the Thanksgiving holiday. “I am hosting a virtual Friendsgiving this year with everything going on, and I love that SIMPLE Mobile has a Friendsgiving-themed program,” she says. “It’s so important to stay in touch with family and friends during the holidays and especially just in the current state of the world.”