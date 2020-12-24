She’s come a long way! Lacey Chabert was just a tween when she was cast as Claudia on the classic ’90s TV series Party of Five. And today, nearly three decades later, her career is hotter than ever.

“Lacey is the queen of Hallmark movies!” a source tells OK!, noting that the Mississippi-born star, 38, has appeared in almost 20 of the network’s beloved rom-coms. “Lacey feels like the luckiest girl in the world. Not only does she love her job, but her movies always leave viewers with a smile. It makes her so happy that she can have such a positive effect on people — especially during such hard times.”

“I love Hallmark. I’m proud of their movies and the messages [they send],” Chabert has said of her work on the network. This year, she can be seen in Time For Us To Come home For Christmas, Christmas Waltz, The Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver and Winter in Vail.

While she’s incredibly proud of her work on Hallmark, the mom of one also has a special place in her heart for another of her famous projects: the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls.

“There’s been a lot of talk about a sequel, and privately, Lacey’s told friends she’d do it if [Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried] were in,” says the source, noting that even though she’s no longer close with her costars, there’s no ill will. “She doesn’t have a bad thing to say about them and is happy [for all of their successes]!”

And grateful for her own as well. “Lacey doesn’t really talk about it, but she never thought her career would still be hot after all these years,” spills the source, noting that secretly, she worried about transitioning to adult roles.

“Everyone knows how tough it is for young actors as they get older,” continues the source.

“Sometimes, audiences won’t accept them anymore. But she’s had great success and is so thankful to Hallmark for the opportunities.”