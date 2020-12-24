Showdown time! Mary-Kate Olsen is finally scheduled to face off against her estranged ex, Olivier Sarkozy, in court on December 15. The fashion mogul, 34, had asked for an emergency petition to end their five-year marriage back in May, declaring that she was “petrified” of being forced out of her New York City home by her husband, only for the divorce proceedings to be put on hold due to the coronavirus.

While an ironclad prenup protects Olsen’s $250 million fortune, the couple’s $13.5 million Manhattan townhouse, which they own jointly, and a sprawling estate in the Hamptons are at stake.

“She is outraged by Olivier’s antics,” shares a source, who says the Full House alum has been leaning on her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, “as she’s done through all of her personal crises. Mary-Kate knows this could get a lot uglier before it gets better, but she’s determined to get on with her life and finally put this nightmare behind her.”

Despite the drama, the fashion designer — who established her fashion line, The Row, with Ashley in 2006 — is trying to stay positive following her split.

“She’s got a lot going on so she’s not fixating on the divorce proceedings,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she’s been working, dating and spending time with her twin sister. “She’s not sentimental, she’s ready to move on.”

The former actress and Sarkozy tied the knot in November 2015 — three years after they first started dating. Now, it seems like Mary-Kate is single and ready to mingle.

“She’s not seriously with anyone, but she’s dating,” a source said. “She’s doing great and seems happier than she’s been in a long time.”

Sarkozy was previously married to writer Charlotte Bernard for 14 years before they called it quits; the former flames share two children — Margot and Julien.

For her part, Mary-Kate has been linked to David Katzenberg, who is the son of DreamWorks cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg, the late Heath Ledger and Nate Lowman.