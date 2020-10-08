It takes two to mingle! Mary-Kate Olsen isn’t wasting any time following her split from husband Oliver Sarkozy.

The fashion mogul is reportedly “single” and “having fun” dating, Entertainment Tonight reported. “She’s not seriously with anyone, but she’s dating,” a source told the outlet.

The childhood star is back in New York City after spending time in the Hamptons over the summer. “She’s doing great and seems happier than she’s been in a long time,” the insider dished.

The news comes as a shock to those around her — back in August a source told ET that Olsen wasn’t ready to start dating quite yet. “The inks not even dry!” the source said, referring to her divorce from Sarkozy. “There is no shortage of things in her life that bring her joy” and that she wasn’t even thinking about getting back into the dating scene.

Olsen and Sarkozy tied the knot in November 2015 after three years of dating. Olsen officially filed for divorce from the French banker in May after New York lifted its moratorium on nonessential and non-emergency court filings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Page Six, Olsen decided to end things when Sarkozy invited his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, to move into their $5 million Bridgehampton, N.Y., mansion. “Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic. He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids, and his mother from the city to their Bridgehampton home,” a source told the outlet.

The It Takes Two alum’s love life has remained a mystery over the years. It was rumored that Olsen was dating the late actor Heath Ledger before his death in January 2008. Olsen was one of the first people called when Ledger was found dead in his apartment in the Big Apple, and she was also the one who called the paramedics to come and help the Brokeback Mountain actor.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that “[they were] casually dating for three months before Heath’s death. They were hooking up, but neither were particularly interested in making it exclusive.”