She’s a natural! Ever since Mindy Kaling secretly gave birth to son Spencer in September, she’s been relishing her role as a single mom of two.

“Her life feels so full now,” an OK! insider says of The Office alum, 41, who welcomed her first child, Katherine, in 2017. “She’s getting little sleep with all the feedings, but she’s so happy.”

Although juggling numerous writing projects and parenthood has been a challenge — especially with her daughter’s virtual preschool to get through — the insider adds that Kaling makes it look easy.

“No one knows where she finds the energy,” adds the insider. “At the end of the day, Mindy’s so thankful that she’s got two incredible kids.”

Kaling stunned fans last month, when she stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to announce the big news that she recently gave birth to her second child.

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange,” she told Colbert in a video. “I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” Colbert acted surprised by the announcement, saying, “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

“I know,” Kaling laughed. “This is news to a lot of people, it’s true.”

The Mindy Project star has opened up in the past about motherhood, saying she wanted to follow her own late mother, who died of pancreatic in 2012, for inspiration.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us. Just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she told Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Kaling has never publicly revealed the father of her children. However, bestie B.J. Novak is godfather to both of her little tots. “When I said, you know, ‘B.J., if something happens to me, it’s not like I have a husband, like you have to just take the kids,'” she said. “And he’s like ‘Oh, my God, don’t tempt me.'”