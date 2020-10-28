Tiffany Trump did not take the bar exam earlier this month and has put her legal career on hold until her father, President Donald Trump, figures out where he is working next year. Sources tell OK! that Tiffany had the option of taking the bar exam earlier this month in Washington, D.C., or New York, but decided to instead hit the road and start traveling the country in support of her father’s bid for reelection.

Tiffany has spent the month of October hitting a few crucial battleground states. This week alone saw her traveling to North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota. The first daughter is targeting young female voters and members of the LGBTQ+ community during these stops. The latter of those groups has made no secret of their disdain for Tiffany and her father, after they decided to leave out transgender persons during a recent campaign rally.

The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment about Tiffany’s plans for her legal career and her work on the campaign trail.

The 27-year-old daughter of Donald and his second wife Marla Maples managed to outshine her older siblings when she graduated from law school last May, making her the most accomplished member of the family. Tiffany received her Juris Doctor from Georgetown, the school that both Eric and Ivanka attended for at least some of their undergraduate work.

That big accomplishment was a bit bittersweet though for Tiffany and her classmates, who were robbed of a traditional graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak. It also seemed that her siblings and father had forgotten about her big day, as they did not congratulate Tiffany on social media until days later. Her mother Marla did not forget, and shared how proud she was of Tiffany along with some photos of her only child.

“Hallelujah you’ve done it honey! I love you… I’m so proud of you. And for the work you inspired and helped manifest today as a virtual celebration of #2020graduates around our country You are a blessing, a light and you are so loved,” wrote Marla on Instagram.

There is one upside to the pandemic if Tiffany plans to take a job in Washington, D.C. The D.C. Bar adopted a new order over the summer which stated: “The DC Court of Appeals issued an order granting, in part, the request included in an emergency petition to allow law school graduates to practice law in DC without taking the bar exam. The Court expects to issue emergency rules on Monday, September 28, expanding current provisions allowing temporary practice under supervision and potentially providing emergency exam-waiver admission (referred to as “diploma privilege” by the petitioners) for qualifying applicants.”

As a graduate of Georgetown, Tiffany would qualify for this exception, though she would have to submit a plan regarding when she hoped to take the exam. Tiffany might decide to head back to California or New York to practice law, however, if her father is defeated by Joe Biden at the polls next week. Or she may head down to Florida, especially in light of all the hostility residents have about the Trump family in New York and California.

Tiffany will have to get studying if she plans to take the bar when it is next offered in February, or maybe she will transition into a role in the administration. If she were 10 years older she could have been her father’s pick for Vice President, skipping over Ivanka because the President and Vice President cannot be from the state.