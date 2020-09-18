Abuse of power? Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have faced multiple disturbing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Trump has bragged about kissing, groping and forcibly trying to have sex with woman. He was caught on tape telling entertainment reporter Billy Bush that “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA‘S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

Meanwhile, former Vice President Biden has been labeled “Creepy Uncle Joe” for the way he allegedly inappropriately hugs and caresses women.

From hair smelling, to forcibly groping genitals and sexual assault in department store fitting rooms, these two men have been accused of wildly disturbing actions.

WHITE HOUSE WARS: MELANIA TRUMP PLOTTED TO KEEP IVANKA OUT OF THE PHOTOS

With the 2020 presidential election nearing, OK! takes a look back at some of the scandals both nominees have been through over the years. Scroll through the gallery below to see the accusations.