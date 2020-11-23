Like father, like son! Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena continues to take after the bodybuilder as he posted a shirtless upper body workout video via Instagram on Saturday, November 22.

The 23-year-old shared a short clip of himself during an intense arm day. He worked out shirtless in the gym and had a buddy film him doing a lateral shoulder raise with heavy dumbbells.

“For me shoulders have always been the hardest muscles to grow,” he admitted in the caption. “I’ve learned that the only real way to grow them is by going all out and burning out till you can’t even lift your arms! Tag me in your next shoulder workout and I’ll leave a comment!”

“Damn bro really starting to make insane progress,” one user remarked. “Need to do some routine videos,” another added. “Same. Shoulders are hard to grow,” a third user said, agreeing with Baena.

The young man certainly inherited his strength from his father as a quick scroll through his Instagram feed reveals several shirtless pics and workout videos showing off his ripped bod.

Baena and his famous dad have been seen in the past spending quality time in the gym together. Last month, the 73-year-old legend shared a sweet birthday message for his son on social media.

“Happy birthday @projoe2!” Schwarzenegger wrote next to a funny photoshopped image of his son in a DJ booth with “Happy Birthday Love Dad” written across the image. “I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life. I love you!”

“Hahaha love you dad! Thank you for the birthday wishes,” the birthday boy commented.

“Joe is Arnold’s twin,” one fan noted in the comments. “Looks just like his dad,” another echoed.

Although the father and son may seem close now, Schwarzenegger initially hid the fact that Baena is his child for decades. Beana’s mother, Mildred Baena, was a housekeeper for the Schwarzenegger family and had an affair with the former governor of California. She got pregnant but claimed that her husband at the time, Rogelio Baena, was the father.

However, Schwarzenegger didn’t even know the boy was his son until he was eight years old. As Baena started to show a resemblance to the actor, he put the pieces together but did not tell his wife at the time.

Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, split in 2011 when the affair and the news that he fathered another child was revealed by the Los Angeles Times. The former housekeeper and her husband split up the same year.

Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife share four children together — Katherine, 30, Patrick, 27, Christina, 29, and Christopher, 23.

“I had personal setbacks, but this was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure. Without any doubt. Not only failure, but you feel like, ‘I’m to blame for it. It was me that screwed up.’ And you can’t point the finger at anyone else,” Schwarzenneger told Howard Stern later on about his infidelity.