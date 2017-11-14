Here I am thinking that I am healthy because most of what I eat is alkaline and organic. I don’t eat dairy, sugar, meat or white flour. That was not enough and I was in for a surprise!!

Due to throat congestion and headaches, I went to world renowned ENT, Dr. Jonathan Aviv, clinical director of the voice and swallowing center, ent and allergy associates in New York. Dr. Aviv believes that an alkaline diet is not only good for your health but also can prevent and treat acid reflux. It is beyond refreshing to know a medical doctor who goes outside of the box to treat illness with food. Dr. Aviv is caring, brilliant, scientific, and open minded. He is truly one of the greats.

Dr. Aviv used a camera and looked at my vocal cords, which should look like thin vibrating violin strings, and instead looked like a pair of kielbasa.

Apparently, there were some beverages I was drinking causing all of this inflammation. Specifically grapefruit juice and prosecco (both which I drank a lot of!) were coating my throat and vocal cords in acid which caused those areas to swell! Dr. Aviv said that it was nothing the Acid Watcher Diet couldn’t cure!! So I needed to tweak my own alkaline diet a bit and eliminate the prosecco, grapefruit juice, lemons in water and vinegar. (Even apple cider vinegar is acidic).

It has been a month now and I feel much better. For more information check out Dr. Aviv’s amazing book called, The Acid Watcher Diet. I have cured myself of reflux and asthma using diet previously, yet this new book gave me some more tools for some fine tuning. Apparently coffee is not so acidic according to Dr. Aviv! What coffee does is loosen the muscle that separates the acidic stomach from the esophagus (the structure that connects the throat to the stomach) & it also increases acid production by the stomach. Dr. Aviv, as he explains in his book, is not hard core and his approach to eating for health is very reasonable and without any malarkey.

Love him, love the book and as always, just trying to enjoy quality of life with my family and feel good.