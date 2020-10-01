Jim Parsons opened up about his battle with coronavirus on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 28.

While promoting his new Netflix movie, The Boys in the Band, the 47-year-old explained how he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, dealt with the virus after contracting COVID-19 in March.

“I’d say it was mild to medium [cases], but it was a lingering thing,” the actor explained. While everyone said to just “quarantine for 14 days,” the couple’s sickness “stuck around for a month to six weeks.”

“And we didn’t even lose our sense of smell and taste until after two weeks,” The Big Bang Theory star explained. Parsons learned he lost his smell while straightening up the house. The actor lit candles and thought, “I don’t smell those at all,” adding: “I realized I can’t smell anything.”

“We didn’t know what it was, we know we had colds and we lost all sense of smell and taste,” the Hollywood actor told Fallon. “It defied the descriptions for me, I didn’t realize how taste and smell could be gone.” Parsons said that since he no longer took pleasure in eating food, which “was brutal,” he busied himself with creative writing classes and bleaching his hair.

However, despite having no taste, he continued to “eat everything.” He joked, “It was the definition of wasted calories.”

The duo has since recovered, and the actor was able to attend what he called the “really odd” Emmy Awards earlier in September. He was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work on Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix show Hollywood.

“I think the strangest part for me was, right before the category was announced … they threw all the nominees into a virtual waiting room where … we can all kind of chat,” he recalled. “I was like … ‘We’re all up for the same award. This is weird.’ But it ended up not being weird. It was actually very humanizing and sweet.”